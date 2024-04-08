AFK Journey Stargaze Station Explained: What It Does, How to Unlock, & More

Like most other mobile gacha games on the market, AFK Journey also has a few different banners and hero pools you can spend your Diamonds on. And if you’re wondering what the mysterious Stargaze Station banner does in AFK Journey, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Unlock Stargaze Station in AFK Journey

If you take a look at the Mystical Hall in AFK Journey, you’ll notice that there’s a locked banner to the far right. This is the Stargaze Station, and you can only unlock it once you made at least 400 pulls across all of the different banners in the game.

Considering how difficult it is to get Gemstones and tickets in AFK Journey, the majority of players likely won’t be able to unlock the Stargaze Station until after a couple weeks or so. You’ll need to either play through as much of the story as possible to rack up Diamonds and tickets for your pulls, or spend real money to buy them.

Either way, you’ll get there eventually. And once you’ve done 400 summons, the Stargaze Station in AFK Journey will become available to you.

What Is the Stargaze Station?

Okay, now let’s talk about what the Stargaze Station banner actually is and what it does. You’ll also summon heroes here, but the big selling point of the Stargaze Station is that this is the only banner that gives you access to Celestial and Hypogean heroes, which are generally considered to be the most powerful characters in AFK Journey. You’ll also need a new type of currency, called Stellar Crystals.

Before we get into that, let’s go over the drop rates on this banner:

Item/Character Drop Rate Celestial or Hypogean character 3.25%. Guaranteed after Dazzling Stones x5 0.5% Dazzling Stone x1 3% Ruin Stones x5 10% Ruin Stone x1 20% Diamonds x9,999 0.1% Diamonds x6,666 0.25% Diamonds x3,000 0.5% Omni-Acorns x4 20% Omni-Acorns x2 42.4%

As you can see, you also have a chance of getting Diamonds here, but the likelihood of that happening is extremely low. You’ll generally just want to pull on this banner for the heroes.

All Celestial and Hypogean Heroes in AFK Journey

At the time of writing, there are a total of four Celestial and Hypogean characters in AFK Journey, as listed below:

Dionel (Marksman)

Scarlita (Warrior)

Berial (Rogue)

Reinier (Support)

We’ll likely see even more heroes get added to the roster as the game develops, but for now, this is all we have.

How to Get Stellar Crystals

Finally, let’s talk about how to get Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey. There are two main ways of getting them, as listed below:

By purchasing them from the Guild Store

By purchasing them from the Recruitment Store with Dolly Tickets

If you’re in a Guild, you’ll have access to the Guild Store, where you can buy six Stellar Crystals each month at 400 Diamonds a pop. This is a very expensive way of getting them if you’re free-to-play, and I don’t recommend doing this before you’ve even unlocked the Stargaze Station.

The second method of getting them is by buying them with Dolly Tickets in the Recruitment Store, which are acquired by summoning and pulling on the banners. Each Stellar Crystal costs 620 Dolly Tickets, but you can buy your first one for 310 Tickets. You can get three of them each month.

You may be able to get more by redeeming codes that get released every now and then, but I certainly wouldn’t call this a reliable method.

And that’s everything you need to know about how the Stargaze Station works in AFK Journey.

