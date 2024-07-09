The Dawntrail expansion has added a whole ton of new mounts to Final Fantasy XIV. Some of them are pretty easy to get, but others require quite a bit of grinding. Here’s how to get the Wings of Ruin mount in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Unlocking the Wings of Ruin Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

To get Wings of Ruin in FFXIV, you’ll need to clear Worqor Lar Dor (Extreme). This is one of the new Extreme Trials introduced with the Dawntrail expansion and patch 7.0. However, just simply clearing the Trial isn’t enough.

Whenever you clear the Trial with your party, the treasure coffer will have a chance of offering the Wings of Ruin mount as loot. You’ll then need to roll Greed for it, and compete with the rest of your party to get the mount. Whoever has the highest roll number will get the mount, and everyone else will have to run the Trial again for a chance to get it.

Because of how random it is, it may take you quite a number of tries before you’re able to actually obtain the mount. The good news is that once someone has the mount, they’ll no longer be able to roll for it, giving everyone else in the party a better shot.

How to Unlock Worqor Lar Dor (Extreme)

To gain access to the Worqor Lar Dor Extreme Trial, first you need to beat the Dawntrail MSQ. Your ilvl also needs to be at 690 in order to enter.

Head to Tuliyollal and look for the Wandering Minstrel at X:11.2, Y:14.7, and accept the quest titled How the West Was Sung. This will unlock Worgor Lar Dor (Extreme) in your duty list, allowing you to queue for it.

And that’s how to get the Wings of Ruin mount in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Neo Kingdom armor set.

