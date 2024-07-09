How to Get Neo Kingdom Gear in FFXIV

Just leveling up your character in Final Fantasy XIV isn’t enough; you need to make sure your gear’s actually up to snuff as well. So with that in mind, here’s how to get the Neo Kingdom gear set in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Getting Neo Kingdom Gear in FFXIV

To get the Neo Kingdom set in FFXIV, you’ll first need to finish the Dawntrail expansion MSQs, and also reach level 100 with a combat job. Then, speak with Zircon at the Nexus Arcade in Solution Nine, at coordinates X:8.5, Y:13.6.

From here, you’ll be able to buy the full Neo Kingdom gear set for your respective job with Tomestones of Aesthetics. The set starts at ilvl 710, making it the best set of gear you can get in FFXIV for now. Of course, that will change as new patches release and the item level cap increases.

How to Get Tomestones of Aesthetics

And if you’re wondering how to get Tomestones of Aesthetics in FFXIV, well that’s easy enough. Just like in previous expansions, you’ll need to grind out your daily roulettes to farm Tomestones, which can then be exchanged for gear.

The following roulettes will yield Tomestones of Aesthetics:

Duty Reward Expert Roulette 80 Tomestones of Aesthetics High-Level Dungeon Roulette 120 Tomestones of Aesthetics Leveling Roulette 100 Tomestones of Aesthetics Trial Roulette 60 Tomestones of Aesthetics Main Scenario Roulette 100 Tomestones of Aesthetics Alliance Raid Roulette 120 Tomestones of Aesthetics Normal Raid Roulette 60 Tomestones of Aesthetics PvP Frontlines Roulette 50 Tomestones of Aesthetics

You can also farm the endgame Dawntrail dungeons and Trials for a small amount of Tomestones per run, but this is very inefficient, and I’d recommend just doing your daily roulettes instead.

