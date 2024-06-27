The Dawntrail expansion is an exciting release for Final Fantasy XIV fans, as it takes us to a wholly new world that the Scions have never explored before. Here’s the full patch and content release schedule for the FFXIV Dawntrail release cycle.
FFXIV Dawntrail Patch Schedule and Release Dates
First off, patch 7.0, which adds the Dawntrail content to FFXIV, will be available on June 28 for players who pre-ordered the game, and on July 2 for everyone else. Past that, Square Enix will continue releasing patches that add more content to FFXIV, including Raids and new story content.
Do note that some of the later patches only have tentative dates, but we’ll update this section as soon as the release dates are confirmed. That being said, if the previous expansions are any indication, you can generally expect a new patch to drop every two to three months or so. Patches 7.01 and 7.05 will drop a little earlier to add the first Raid series to the game, but past that, we’ll be back to the three-month rotation.
|Version
|Release Date
|Patch 7.0 Early Access
|June 28. 2024
|Patch 7.0 and Dawntrail Official Release
|July 2, 2024
|Patch 7.01
|July 16, 2024
|Patch 7.05
|July 30, 2024
|Patch 7.08
|August 2024
|Patch 7.1
|November 2024
|Patch 7.11
|November 2024
|Patch 7.2
|March 2025
|Patch 7.3
|August 2025
|Patch 7.4
|December 2025
|Patch 7.5
|April 2026
Again, keep in mind that the dates past 7.05 are tentative and are simply based off of how the previous release cycles worked, and are subject to change.
We’ll also be getting seasonal events in-between patches, including things like Moonfire Faire, All Saints’ Wake, Starlight Celebration and more.
That’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Dawntrail patch release schedule for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of things to do before Dawntrail releases, and a complete starter guide for new players.