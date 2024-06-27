magical painting from dawntrail trailer
FFXIV Dawntrail Patch Release Schedule

Published: Jun 26, 2024 11:22 pm

The Dawntrail expansion is an exciting release for Final Fantasy XIV fans, as it takes us to a wholly new world that the Scions have never explored before. Here’s the full patch and content release schedule for the FFXIV Dawntrail release cycle.

FFXIV Dawntrail Patch Schedule and Release Dates

First off, patch 7.0, which adds the Dawntrail content to FFXIV, will be available on June 28 for players who pre-ordered the game, and on July 2 for everyone else. Past that, Square Enix will continue releasing patches that add more content to FFXIV, including Raids and new story content.

Do note that some of the later patches only have tentative dates, but we’ll update this section as soon as the release dates are confirmed. That being said, if the previous expansions are any indication, you can generally expect a new patch to drop every two to three months or so. Patches 7.01 and 7.05 will drop a little earlier to add the first Raid series to the game, but past that, we’ll be back to the three-month rotation.

VersionRelease Date
Patch 7.0 Early AccessJune 28. 2024
Patch 7.0 and Dawntrail Official ReleaseJuly 2, 2024
Patch 7.01July 16, 2024
Patch 7.05July 30, 2024
Patch 7.08August 2024
Patch 7.1November 2024
Patch 7.11November 2024
Patch 7.2March 2025
Patch 7.3August 2025
Patch 7.4December 2025
Patch 7.5April 2026

Again, keep in mind that the dates past 7.05 are tentative and are simply based off of how the previous release cycles worked, and are subject to change.

We’ll also be getting seasonal events in-between patches, including things like Moonfire Faire, All Saints’ Wake, Starlight Celebration and more.

That’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Dawntrail patch release schedule for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of things to do before Dawntrail releases, and a complete starter guide for new players.

