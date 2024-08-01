Sword of Convallaria Character Tier List – Best Characters to Get (August 2024)

Sword of Convallaria is a tactical RPG that feels very reminiscent of Final Fantasy Tactics. It’s also a gacha game, which means you’ll need to think about your party setup carefully. Our Sword of Convallaria tier list will help you decide which characters are worth investing in.

Sword of Convallaria Tier List

As always, our tier list for Sword of Convallaria is subject to change as the game gets new characters and balance updates that may shift the meta. It’s also worth pointing out that the PvE content in the game can be cleared even with the B or C-tier characters on this list.

If you’re a fan of min-maxing your party in these sorts of games, however, then yeah, you’ll want to aim for the S-tier characters. Without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria tier list and character ranking.

Tier Character S Beryl, Gloria, Inanna, Col A Dantalion, Magnus, Nonowill, Alexei, Lilywill, Momo, Nungal B Faycal, Garcia, Maitha, Rawiyah, Samantha C Guzman, Iggy, Leonide, Miguel, Nergal, Teadon, Xavier

S-Tier

No big surprises here. Beryl, Gloria, Inanna, and Col are all the big reroll targets you should aim for if you’re planning on rerolling your account for a strong start. Beryl and Col are easily the strongest DPS characters in the game right now, with Beryl just edging him out slightly thanks to her being a Destroyer-type character, who has an advantage against all types except Watchers.

Gloria and Innana, on the other hand, are the best support type characters in Sword of Convallaria. Gloria, in particular, can also double up as your hard carry DPS character if she’s your main reroll target. Her Flag buffs are great, she can knockback enemies, and she deals a crap ton of damage. No complaints from me.

If you want a proper, dedicated healer, then Innana is the one you want to go for. This unit will have a lot of longevity in the game, especially as you get to the tougher stages.

A-Tier

Dantalion and Magnus are both pretty decent on their own, but if you’re able to get them both in your party, then you’ve set yourself up for a very strong and scary synergistic duo. They get strong attack buffs together, allowing them to just barrel through a lot of the PvE stages.

Nonowill is also a great support character who can help with buffs and debuffs, which will become invaluable later on. If you’re looking for a tank, Alexei is also a fantastic pickup.

B-Tier

Maitha is one of the more versatile units in this tier, as she serves as a great tank, but she’s also able to deal decent damage and heal up as the battle drags on. She’s great as your party’s starter tank, but likely one that you’ll replace later on.

Rawiyah is also another great early game unit if you happen to pull her. She’s primarily focused on DPS, she comes with AoE capabilities, and she can help get you through the early levels easily.

C-Tier

Finally, we get to the bottom of the barrel. Again, I want to emphasize that just because these characters are considered the worst of the Legendaries, that doesn’t mean they’re bad. They’re just not quite as efficient or versatile as the other characters in the higher tiers.

For instance, Teadon can be a fairly decent tank as well, especially with his high defense and ability to steel himself to take on enemy attacks on the frontlines. Most of the characters here will also serve as decent early game units, but again, you’ll likely replace them as you manage to pull better units.

And that does it for our Sword of Convallaria tier list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of the pity system, as well as our codes list.

