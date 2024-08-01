Sword of Convallaria Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 1, 2024 Added four new codes!

Just like most other modern gacha games, Sword of Convallaria also features a code redemption system that lets you get more freebies. That can be huge for F2P players in particular. Here are all available codes in Sword of Convallaria.

All Sword of Convallaria Codes

Sword of Convallaria Codes (Working)

SOCFORCE – 3,000 Elysium Coins (New)

– 3,000 Elysium Coins SOCCREATOR – 500 Tarot Essence (New)

– 500 Tarot Essence SOCTLP – 500 Radiant Powder (New)

– 500 Radiant Powder SOCMTASHED – 500 Star Particles (New)

Sword of Convallaria Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes in Sword of Convallaria at the time of writing, but we’ll update this section to indicate codes that can no longer be used in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword of Convallaria

Here are the steps to access the code redemption section in the game:

Open the game menu and click on the little cog icon. Under the Account tab, select the Redeem Code option. Enter the code. After that, click on your mailbox to claim all your goodies.

