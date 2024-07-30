Sword of Convallaria Reroll Guide

Final Fantasy Tactics fans rejoice, as Sword of Convallaria looks to fill that tactical RPG-shaped hole in your heart. Because it’s a gacha game, though, you’ll want to make sure you have the best possible start. Here’s how to reroll your account in Sword of Convallaria.

Recommended Videos

How to Reroll in Sword of Convallaria

First, some good news. Unlike a lot of modern gacha games — and HoYoverse games in particular — it looks like Sword of Convallaria will indeed allow you to create guest accounts, which makes for easy rerolling.

The general process should be quite familiar for folks who enjoy rerolling in their gacha games. You’ll want to finish the tutorial, get as much currency as you can, do your pulls, then create a new guest account if you didn’t get the units you want. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Start the game and log in as a guest. Complete the tutorial until you gain access to the summoning function and the mailbox. Grab all of the freebies from your mailbox. Pull on the Guaranteed banner or the Debut and Destined banners. If you’re happy with the results, go to your account settings and bind the account. If you’re not happy with the results, go to your account settings and log out. Log in as guest again, and restart the reroll process.

This entire process should take around 25 to 30 minutes, which can be a pain since you can’t just completely skip the tutorial section. You’ll be able to skip through the dialogue quickly at least, but you do still have to play through the early game sections to get to your summons.

Who to Reroll For in Sword of Convallaria

As for the best reroll targets, there’s no contest. These are the characters you should aim for during the reroll process:

Beryl

Gloria

Inana

With these three characters, you’re pretty much set for the next year or so. Beryl and Inana have the same leader bonuses that you can benefit from, and will keep your team strong for virtually all of the PvE content. I’d say that Gloria is a bit less of a priority, unless you’re planning on going for August in the future, who has been considered to be a pretty broken unit by the Japanese and CN players.

I’d recommend trying to go for Beryl or Gloria at least to give you account a solid start, and then see how it goes from there. But the point is, if you get any of the three listed above characters, you’re good to go, and I’d keep that account.

Should You Reroll in Sword of Convallaria?

Because the reroll process can be so painful in Sword of Convallaria, you might be wondering if it’s even necessary at all to reroll. The answer is yes, you should reroll in this game if you want to be competitive in PvP, at least during the game’s first year. With a strong start to your account, you’ll be able to barrel through the early game content with no issues, and you’ll also be able to save resources by just focusing them on your core units.

That being said, if you don’t care for PvP and just want to enjoy the game casually, then you don’t need to reroll at all. The game’s PvE content can be cleared with base characters, and I should also mention that the game will be giving out plenty of free resources early on, as well as free Legendary characters like Riwayah, Faycal, and Maitha. These are decent picks as well, and can carry you through the early game.

And that does it for our Sword of Convallaria reroll guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy