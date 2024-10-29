Life is Strange: Double Exposure isn’t short on secrets as you wend your way through its storyline, but there are hidden or out-of-the-way collectables to find. If you’re photo-hunting, here’s how to find all Polaroids in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Recommended Videos

How and Where to Find Every Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroid Photograph

Life is Strange: Double Exposure’s Max loves taking Polaroid photographs, but you can also find others scattered around the levels. Some tell a story, while others are just cool to look at, and some have you wondering when and how that person took them. You’ll also get an achievement for finding all the Polaroids in each chapter.

The good news is that if you miss them, you can dip back into each scene once you’ve completed the game with the Explore Scene option and collect them without having to go through the whole story again. You’ll also be able to skip dialogue and some scenes.

Related: Where To Find the Stepladder to Examine the Cow Skull in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Assuming you are playing from the beginning, here’s how and where to find all 20 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroids in order of appearance.

Chapter 1: Still Life – 3 Polaroids

Out of the Gutter (Deserted bowling alley): 0

A Drink to Remember (The Turtle): 1

After the conversation with Safi and her mother Yasmin, still in the Living World, the Polaroid is on the table by the door that leads outside to the decking. It’s by the picture of a cow.

Things Are Looking Up (Observatory): 1

Once you’ve left the observatory roof, following Safi, you’ll walk past a beheaded snowman. Go a little further along the path towards the fence, and you’ll find a Polaroid on the path.

Upstairs, Downcast (Hellerton House): 1

While waiting for a visit from Amanda, the Polaroid is in the section of the house behind the fireplace. It’s on the table next to Max’s telescope.

Back to School Blues: 0

Chapter 2: Penumbra – 5 Polaroids

At this point, you gain the ability to flip between the word where Safi is alive, the Living World, and the world where’s she’s dead, The Dead World. I’ve specified which world you’ll find each Polaroid in.

Table for Three (Turtle Bar): 1

Dead World: This Polaroid is on the table next to the turtle wall mural.

By the Horns (University): 1

Living World: Go to the wooden shelter by the graffiti rock and there’s a Polaroid on the right picnic table.

Leaving Nothing Overlooked 1 (Crime scene/Overlook): 1

Living World: After meeting and talking with Gwen at the Overlook, grab the Polaroid from the left-most bench.

Avoiding Detection (Observatory, Moses’ lab): 1

Dead World: There’s a bank of three monitors by the door. The Polaroid is on the desk just to the left.

Photo Finished (Hellerton House): 1

Dead World: You’ll find the Polaroid on top of Max’s CD player, next to her stack of CDs.

Chapter 3: Spin – 5 Polaroids

Unwarranted Reasoning (Hellerton House): 0

Proving Ground (Crime scene / Overlook): 0

Re: Verses (University): 3

Dead World: This Polaroid is in the FAB’s FAB Cafe, near the counter, on the table nearest the window.

Dead World: A little further along in the story, you’ll gain access to the Admin Building. The Polaroid is on the table next to the crimson couch outside Yasmin’s office, in the same area as Vinh’s desk.

Dead World: After speaking with Living World Vinh, you’ll meet with Lucas and need to find evidence in his office. While you’re there in Dead World, look on the shelf near the map and the golden typewriter and you’ll see a Polaroid.

Nobody Wants to Drink Alone (The Turtle): 1

Living World: In the area with the pirate mural, there’s a garage door. Look to the left of the garage door, by the exit door, and you’ll see a barrel table. You’ll find the Polaroid there.

Heartbreaking & Entering (Hellerton House): 1

Dead World: This Polaroid is on a table to the right of Max’s telescope. It’s in a corner, near a fern and grey seat.

Chapter 4: Diptych – 4 Polaroids

I Thought I Was the Only One (Hellerton House): 1

Dead World: Before the big conversation, Max goes to get changed. Switch to the Dead World and look near the sofa and telescope. You’ll see a Polaroid to the left of the empty easel.

No Party Like a Krampus Party (The Turtle): 2

Dead World: There’s a Polaroid on the table in the corner to the right of the stage.

Living World: You can only reach this once you’ve set up the ‘prank’, and Lucas is out on the patio. Head to the patio, and you’ll see a Polaroid on the arm of one of the green chairs.

Scatterbrained (University): 1

Living World: You’ll find this Polaroid on the left-hand side picnic table in the shelter next to the graffiti rock.

Cold Snap (Crime scene/Overlook): 0

Chapter 5: Decoherence- 3 Polaroids

Most of the chapter takes place within the storm, so if I don’t specifically mention Living World or Dead World, the Polaroids are found wherever you are.

Reloaded, The “I” of the Storm: 0

Under Observation (Observatory roof): 1

This Polaroid is on the stone rail on the edge of the balcony, where Safi was standing earlier in the game.

Quit Stalling (Blackwood Academy bathrooms): 1

Walk further into the bathrooms towards the yellow sign, then turn left into the corner where the cleaning cart is. You’ll see a Polaroid on the wall on the right.

Uncanny Alley (Bowling Alley): 0

Razing the Bar (Turtle Bar): 1

Dead World: There’s a long table perpendicular to the stage, where you’ll find your very last Polaroid

There are three remaining sub-chapters: Checkout Time, She’s Got Her Mothers Eyes, Back Together Again: 0, including the epilogue, but there are no more Polaroids to collect.

And that’s how to find all Polaroids in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy