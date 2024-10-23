Life is Strange: Double Exposure Chapter 2 has you examining a cow skull in an effort to find out why someone flung it through a car window. To do that, you’ll need to help to reach it. Here’s where to find the stepladder to examine the cow skull in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

How & Where to Get the Stepladder To Examine Life Is Strange: Double Exposure’s Cow Skull

To get the stepladder in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, you’ll need to travel to the world where Safi is alive, the “Living World,” and then bring it back to Dead World.

That’s not immediately obvious since the game hasn’t yet introduced the idea of bringing things between worlds. I spent several minutes just wandering around while Max reminded me that she’d seen it somewhere. And if you’re sharp-eyed, you can see it behind the glass in the Employees Only area. But there’s no way to get at it, you can’t even interact with the door.

Instead, what you need to do is go to the sparkling world-switching point, which in The Turtle, is just near the bathrooms. Then, switch to Living World (the left shoulder button on console), and you’ll find the stepladder near the Christmas tree.

Interact with it and take it (no one will complain) and Max will shove it in her bottomless pocket. Go back to the bathrooms and switch to Dead World. Now, take the stepladder to the stage and choose “Inspect.” Max will automatically use the stepladder. Finally, using the on-screen controls, rotate the cow’s skull to see the name on the cow’s right horn.

At this point, you might be thinking about the possibilities this opens up, that you can transport things between worlds. What about people? Could you grab Safi and yank her to Dead World? I’ll let you play the game and see how that all pans out.

And that’s where to find the stepladder to examine the cow skull in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is available now on PC.

