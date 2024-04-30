A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Video Games
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 30, 2024 04:31 am

Updated April 30, 2024

We looked for more WWE 2K24 codes!

Want free stuff in WWE 2K24, to spice things up while you’re being smacked with a steel chair? We’ve gone on the hunt for My Faction lock codes, with unlocks from new character appearances to in-game points and beyond. Here are all the WWE 2K24 codes you could ever need.

Jump To:

All My Faction Locker Codes in WWE 2K24

Locker Codes are a great way of getting in-game items without spending a cent. You can unlock new items, new challenges, and much much more, all for the grand total of zero dollars. To save you the trouble of hunting high and low, we’ve compiled all the current WWE2K24 Locker Codes.

A plastic action figure-style John Cena in WWE 2K24
CodeReward
CANYOUSMELLThe Rock & Stone Cold Faction Wars Boss Free Agent Cards (New)
WRESTLEMANIAXLGold Cody Rhodes and Silver Bayley Card (New)
YOURSTORY2K24Action figure-style “Elite” John Cena + 7,500 VC (expires April 1st 2024)
HEADOFTHETABLE2x MyFaction Legends Series Packs + Roman Reigns Free Agent card

How to Redeem Locker Codes in WWE2K24

Before you can redeem any WWE 2K24 Locker Codes, you’ll need to have started the My Faction mode. You don’t need to actually fight any battles, but you will have to accept the game’s online EULA. Then, the game will give you a brief tutorial where you unlock a bunch of free cards and set up your My Faction team. You’ll also need a WWE 2K24 account.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll see a Locker Codes box on the main My Faction screen. Go to it, put in your locker code and you’ll have claimed your bonus. However, you may also need to open the card, so go to the SHOP section of My Faction and look in the bottom right hand for the unopened cards box. Select it, and you’ll be shown any unopened cards. Open your cards and you’ll received whatever bonus/rewards they offer.

Where & How Can You Get More Locker Codes?

MyFaction Locker Codes can crop up all over the place, but a good place to start is the official WWE 2K24 Twitter and Facebook. You may also see them cropping up as part of promotions and advertising partnerships. You can keep an eye out, though the easiest way to get the latest Locker Codes is just to keep checking back in here. We’ll be updating this page with new codes as they appear.

Why Aren’t These Locker Codes Working?

If a MyFaction Locker Code isn’t working, one thing to do is to check you’ve put it in properly. Then, check again. We’ve all fumbled when redeeming vouchers, game codes and so on. Also, make sure you’re online, and that your internet connection is still active. And don’t forget to check that the code hasn’t expired. We’ll be deleting inactive Locker Codes but if you’ve scribbled one down on a piece of paper, it could be out of date.

And those are all the active locker codes for WWE 2K24!

wwe 2k24
related content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Brawlhalla Codes (May 2024)
Brawlhalla in-game screenshot
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Murder Mystery V Codes (May 2024)
Murder Mystery V Weapon Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Murder Mystery V Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 30, 2024
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.