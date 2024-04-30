All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)

Updated April 30, 2024 We looked for more WWE 2K24 codes!

Want free stuff in WWE 2K24, to spice things up while you’re being smacked with a steel chair? We’ve gone on the hunt for My Faction lock codes, with unlocks from new character appearances to in-game points and beyond. Here are all the WWE 2K24 codes you could ever need.

All My Faction Locker Codes in WWE 2K24

Locker Codes are a great way of getting in-game items without spending a cent. You can unlock new items, new challenges, and much much more, all for the grand total of zero dollars. To save you the trouble of hunting high and low, we’ve compiled all the current WWE2K24 Locker Codes.

Code Reward CANYOUSMELL The Rock & Stone Cold Faction Wars Boss Free Agent Cards (New) WRESTLEMANIAXL Gold Cody Rhodes and Silver Bayley Card (New) YOURSTORY2K24 Action figure-style “Elite” John Cena + 7,500 VC (expires April 1st 2024) HEADOFTHETABLE 2x MyFaction Legends Series Packs + Roman Reigns Free Agent card

How to Redeem Locker Codes in WWE2K24

Before you can redeem any WWE 2K24 Locker Codes, you’ll need to have started the My Faction mode. You don’t need to actually fight any battles, but you will have to accept the game’s online EULA. Then, the game will give you a brief tutorial where you unlock a bunch of free cards and set up your My Faction team. You’ll also need a WWE 2K24 account.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll see a Locker Codes box on the main My Faction screen. Go to it, put in your locker code and you’ll have claimed your bonus. However, you may also need to open the card, so go to the SHOP section of My Faction and look in the bottom right hand for the unopened cards box. Select it, and you’ll be shown any unopened cards. Open your cards and you’ll received whatever bonus/rewards they offer.

Where & How Can You Get More Locker Codes?

MyFaction Locker Codes can crop up all over the place, but a good place to start is the official WWE 2K24 Twitter and Facebook. You may also see them cropping up as part of promotions and advertising partnerships. You can keep an eye out, though the easiest way to get the latest Locker Codes is just to keep checking back in here. We’ll be updating this page with new codes as they appear.

Why Aren’t These Locker Codes Working?

If a MyFaction Locker Code isn’t working, one thing to do is to check you’ve put it in properly. Then, check again. We’ve all fumbled when redeeming vouchers, game codes and so on. Also, make sure you’re online, and that your internet connection is still active. And don’t forget to check that the code hasn’t expired. We’ll be deleting inactive Locker Codes but if you’ve scribbled one down on a piece of paper, it could be out of date.

