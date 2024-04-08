Category:
Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Apr 8, 2024
Bladers Rebirth game image
Screenshot by The Escapist

To become the strongest Blader in this Beyblade-inspired Roblox game, you need to train hard and create the best blade. Bladers Rebirth codes will help you get more XP, level up, and be more successful in PvE and PvP fights!

All Bladers Rebirth Codes List

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Working)

  • PVPWORLD: Use for 60 minutes of double EXP (New)

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Bladers Rebirth codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bladers Rebirth

Follow the steps below to redeem Bladers Rebirth codes:

How to redeem codes in Bladers Rebirth
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Bladers Rebirth on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button in the upper-right corner of your screen.
  3. Input a working code into the text box.
  4. Click on the green Submit button to get your reward.

If you’d like to try out Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired games, head over to our Kaizen Codes and All Grand Kaizen Codes guides to get freebies for these experiences, too!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.