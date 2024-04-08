Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)

To become the strongest Blader in this Beyblade-inspired Roblox game, you need to train hard and create the best blade. Bladers Rebirth codes will help you get more XP, level up, and be more successful in PvE and PvP fights!

All Bladers Rebirth Codes List

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Working)

PVPWORLD: Use for 60 minutes of double EXP (New)

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Bladers Rebirth codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bladers Rebirth

Follow the steps below to redeem Bladers Rebirth codes:

Open Bladers Rebirth on Roblox. Click on the Codes button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Input a working code into the text box. Click on the green Submit button to get your reward.

