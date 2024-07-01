Character RNG Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 1, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Many characters are waiting to be discovered, and with luck, you’ll obtain the rarest heroes from your beloved series and games. If you’re running out of luck, it’s time to redeem some Character RNG codes and drink Luck Potions to increase your chance of getting good rolls.

All Character RNG Codes List

Active Character RNG Codes

2MVISITS : Use for Homus Sampson Exclusive Character

: Use for Homus Sampson Exclusive Character CRAFTINGUPDATE: Use for x3 Luck Potion II

Expired Character RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Character RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Character RNG

Here are the steps you’ll need to complete to redeem Character RNG codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Character RNG in Roblox. Approach the Codes NPC near the spawn zone. Type the code into the text field. Press Claim to obtain goodies.

