Codes

Character RNG Codes (July 2024)

Ana Mitic
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 03:27 am

Many characters are waiting to be discovered, and with luck, you’ll obtain the rarest heroes from your beloved series and games. If you’re running out of luck, it’s time to redeem some Character RNG codes and drink Luck Potions to increase your chance of getting good rolls.

All Character RNG Codes List

Active Character RNG Codes

  • 2MVISITS: Use for Homus Sampson Exclusive Character
  • CRAFTINGUPDATE: Use for x3 Luck Potion II

Expired Character RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Character RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Character RNG

Here are the steps you’ll need to complete to redeem Character RNG codes:

  1. Launch Character RNG in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes NPC near the spawn zone.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Claim to obtain goodies.

Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.