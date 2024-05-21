Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024
In this fun game, you roll to equip the rarest Aura. If all you’re getting are the common ones, you should use Elixirs to boost your luck. Redeem Unknown RNG codes to get Elixirs, Potions, and many other freebies that will make this experience more enjoyable!
All Unknown RNG Codes List
Working Unknown RNG Codes
- sorry2!: Use for Aerial Elixir (New)
- Sorry!: Use for Aerial Elixir and Lightning Core
- release!: Use for Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
- delayrng: Use for Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
Expired Unknown RNG Codes
- There are currently no expired Unknown RNG codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Unknown RNG
Follow the simple steps below to redeem Unknown RNG codes effortlessly:
- Launch Unknown RNG on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Input a working code into the text box.
- Click Redeem to obtain freebies.
