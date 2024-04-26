Cursed RNG Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Cursed RNG is a Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired experience all about luck. While spinning for Auras, I did feel like someone jinxed me. Surprisingly, the day was saved by Lucky Hamsters! I got some by redeeming Cursed RNG codes, and they proved to be true game-changers.

All Cursed RNG Codes List

Cursed RNG Codes (Working)

bossfr : Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters

: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters 10o0Likes: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters

Cursed RNG Codes (Expired)

dataLost

500_Likes

Waffle

1kkk

3X100Likes

SryShutdownSad

169Likes

iamyou

wowrelease

accidentReal

sryforshutdown



How to Redeem Codes in Cursed RNG

To redeem codes in Cursed RNG, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Cursed RNG in Roblox. Click the Setting button on the right side of the screen. Press the Codes button in the pop-up window. Enter a code into the text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

