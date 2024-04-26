Cursed RNG promo art
Image via I Like Hamster
Cursed RNG Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:10 am

Updated: April 26, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Cursed RNG is a Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired experience all about luck. While spinning for Auras, I did feel like someone jinxed me. Surprisingly, the day was saved by Lucky Hamsters! I got some by redeeming Cursed RNG codes, and they proved to be true game-changers.

All Cursed RNG Codes List

Cursed RNG Codes (Working)

  • bossfr: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters 
  • 10o0Likes: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters 

Cursed RNG Codes (Expired)

  • dataLost
  • 500_Likes
  • Waffle
  • 1kkk
  • 3X100Likes
  • SryShutdownSad
  • 169Likes
  • iamyou
  • wowrelease
  • accidentReal
  • sryforshutdown

How to Redeem Codes in Cursed RNG

To redeem codes in Cursed RNG, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Cursed RNG codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Cursed RNG in Roblox.
  2. Click the Setting button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Press the Codes button in the pop-up window.
  4. Enter a code into the text box.
  5. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you’re in the mood for more Roblox codes, check out our articles with Anime Souls Simulator X codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes as well.

