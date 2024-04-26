Cursed RNG Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024
Cursed RNG is a Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired experience all about luck. While spinning for Auras, I did feel like someone jinxed me. Surprisingly, the day was saved by Lucky Hamsters! I got some by redeeming Cursed RNG codes, and they proved to be true game-changers.
All Cursed RNG Codes List
Cursed RNG Codes (Working)
- bossfr: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters
- 10o0Likes: Use for 3 Lucky Hamsters
Cursed RNG Codes (Expired)
- dataLost
- 500_Likes
- Waffle
- 1kkk
- 3X100Likes
- SryShutdownSad
- 169Likes
- iamyou
- wowrelease
- accidentReal
- sryforshutdown
How to Redeem Codes in Cursed RNG
To redeem codes in Cursed RNG, follow the steps below:
- Launch Cursed RNG in Roblox.
- Click the Setting button on the right side of the screen.
- Press the Codes button in the pop-up window.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press Redeem to claim your rewards.
