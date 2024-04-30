Summoners War Codes (May 2024)

Updated: April 30, 2024
When you have an army to lead against furious mythical creatures and their bosses, you need all the help you can get. Luckily, we found a load of helpful items by redeeming Summoners War codes. Use them quickly and claim freebies that will help you progress faster!
All Summoners War Codes List
Summoners War Codes (Working)
- SW2024APRS3R: Use for 30k Mana and 3 Mythical Scrolls (New)
Summoners War Codes (Expired)
show less
geraltin24sw10th
PERFECTPICKANYONE
CUATWORLDS20
KEEPSUMMONING22
SW2024FEBA7S
sw2023jae6s
merrysamana
23itstime4sea
quiserano1
s24cunextyear
marionnettiste
swlcen426
zuiqiangsaiqu
swlcsummer
christmas2022
SW2023JLJ9E
newchallenge1127
sw2022dec06
cusoonlt25
SW2023MRP4M
lastlt23of2022
ready4swc23
9OATSUMMONER
SW2023APJ3M
tunianzhaohuan
swgenesis284ac
THX2SUMMONERS2X9L
last1forgroupd
march2023
happyvalentine23
24best4th
SW2023DEX3R
sw2023AUH4R
seauinapaccup23
JERGUNMAISWC2024
SW2023MYS8O
tousdevantswc
2023UPDATE7F1W
SW2024JANR8A
2023letsseaswc
SW2023OCS2W
SW2023JNF2N
lafranceestla23
SW2023FEV2U
SUMMONERSLEGEND4E5P
SW2023NOQ3A
SW2024MARW1M
SW23RELOADED
SW2023SEL3S
SUMMONFIGHTER
swxmomstouch
SW2020NOV64
SWC20207777
HAPPYNEWLT20
MERRYLT19
ltisbacks17
LETSWATCHLT14
SWC2020AINI
halloween2022
sw2022jan97
summoningathome
ROCKWITHSWC2021
SHOBUAPAC20
sw2022nov25
BISHENGSWC
HAPPYLTS14
SWXMOMSTOUCH
NAZOUBUXIE
legendss17sea
SW2021NOV12
sw2021jun69
sweetcookie
letsgoswc22
SEAAUDAY20K
SWCWILLBBACK
swplay2gether
SWC20FINAAALE
1008NYCAMERICAS
2020XIEXIESWC
RAKNASWC2022
POBKANEUCUP
sw2022feb65
apacnextrd4war
SWCHRISTMAS
SW2021DEC23
sw7thtk887
LAOTIE666
cuatswc21
SWC20ENFORCE
SW2022OCT34
2GETHERSWC2020
JERKANWF
SW2020OCT71
gogo7thannitour
APACJUBJUB
ALWYS2GETHER
whosnext21americas
SW2021OCT01
cuatamericas22
womenyaoguanjun
swc23shallreturn
NOVEMBER1ST
hwanyounghaeswc
2022wfliveinseoul
findellia030
2020TOURNOISWC
APACCUPOCT22CYA
NIHAOSWC2020
20challengethewrld21
NIHAOSWC2020
APACSWCREADY
1jl9yck39wa6jzbz
sw2021apr47
MEGASWC2020
SW2020DEC89
nextupapac20
How to Redeem Codes in Summoners War
Redeeming Summoners War codes codes is easy. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to grab freebies right away:
- Launch Summoners War on your device.
- Tap the EVENT icon on the right side of the screen.
- Go into the GAME GUIDE tab in the pop-up window.
- Select the ENTER YOUR PROMO CODE HERE box.
- Insert a code from our list into the text box.
- Click the Enter button to grab your rewards!
If you want to test your skills in other popular games with freebies, visit our lists of Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes and Monster Never Cry codes here on The Escapist!
