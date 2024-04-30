Summoners War promo image
Image via Com2uS
Summoners War Codes (May 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 08:48 am

Updated: April 30, 2024

When you have an army to lead against furious mythical creatures and their bosses, you need all the help you can get. Luckily, we found a load of helpful items by redeeming Summoners War codes. Use them quickly and claim freebies that will help you progress faster!

All Summoners War Codes List

Summoners War Codes (Working)

  • SW2024APRS3R: Use for 30k Mana and 3 Mythical Scrolls (New)

Summoners War Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Summoners War

Redeeming Summoners War codes codes is easy. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to grab freebies right away:

How to redeem codes in Summoners War
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Summoners War on your device.
  2. Tap the EVENT icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Go into the GAME GUIDE tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Select the ENTER YOUR PROMO CODE HERE box.
  5. Insert a code from our list into the text box.
  6. Click the Enter button to grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other popular games with freebies, visit our lists of Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes and Monster Never Cry codes here on The Escapist!

