NecroMerger Cheat Codes (April 2024)

If you just want be a silly little person with Eldritch powers to bring skeletons back from the dead and play with life itself, you’ve come to the right place. Create the ultimate evil lair for your goofy shenanigans with NecroMerger cheat codes.
All NecroMerger Cheat Codes List
NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Working)
- FREEZING: Use for x25 Ice Runes
- DEVOURER: Use for x50 Gems
- GOLDRUSH: Use for x100 Gold
- X78HT3P4: Use for x15 Astro Coins
NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Expired)
- LAUNCHED
- CEMETERY
- MOREGEMS
- BARBECUE
- MERGEMIX
- PRESENTS
- TREASURE
- CAULDRON
How to Redeem Cheat Codes in NecroMerger
To redeem NecroMerger codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open NecroMerger on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Click the settings cogwheel in the top-right corner.
- Enter a code in the text box in the bottom-right corner.
- Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!
