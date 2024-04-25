NecroMerger Cthulhu
NecroMerger Cheat Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 25, 2024

Updated April 25, 2024

We checked for new codes.

If you just want be a silly little person with Eldritch powers to bring skeletons back from the dead and play with life itself, you’ve come to the right place. Create the ultimate evil lair for your goofy shenanigans with NecroMerger cheat codes.

All NecroMerger Cheat Codes List

NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Working)

  • FREEZING: Use for x25 Ice Runes
  • DEVOURER: Use for x50 Gems
  • GOLDRUSH: Use for x100 Gold
  • X78HT3P4: Use for x15 Astro Coins

NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Expired)

  • LAUNCHED
  • CEMETERY
  • MOREGEMS
  • BARBECUE
  • MERGEMIX
  • PRESENTS
  • TREASURE
  • CAULDRON

How to Redeem Cheat Codes in NecroMerger

To redeem NecroMerger codes, follow our easy guide below:

NecroMerger how to redeem codes guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open NecroMerger on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Click the settings cogwheel in the top-right corner.
  4. Enter a code in the text box in the bottom-right corner.
  5. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more mobile games with freebies, check out our AFK Journey Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!

Collect All Pets Codes (April 2024)
Ram Moomoo pet in Roblox Collect All Pets
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Collect All Pets Codes (April 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Apr 25, 2024
A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)
A Universal Time gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 25, 2024
Warhammer Tacticus Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Warhammer Tacticus.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Warhammer Tacticus Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 25, 2024
