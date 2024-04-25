NecroMerger Cheat Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 25, 2024 We checked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

If you just want be a silly little person with Eldritch powers to bring skeletons back from the dead and play with life itself, you’ve come to the right place. Create the ultimate evil lair for your goofy shenanigans with NecroMerger cheat codes.

All NecroMerger Cheat Codes List

NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Working)

FREEZING : Use for x25 Ice Runes

: Use for x25 Ice Runes DEVOURER : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems GOLDRUSH : Use for x100 Gold

: Use for x100 Gold X78HT3P4: Use for x15 Astro Coins

NecroMerger Cheat Codes (Expired)

LAUNCHED

CEMETERY

MOREGEMS

BARBECUE

MERGEMIX

PRESENTS

TREASURE

CAULDRON

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to Redeem Cheat Codes in NecroMerger

To redeem NecroMerger codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open NecroMerger on your device. Finish the tutorial. Click the settings cogwheel in the top-right corner. Enter a code in the text box in the bottom-right corner. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more mobile games with freebies, check out our AFK Journey Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more