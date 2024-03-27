AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)

Embark on an ethereal journey in a fantasy land in this incredibly artsy idle RPG. Besides the beautiful storybook-like art style, this game has strategy elements that Fire Emblem players might enjoy. Get yourself ready for this amazing tale with AFK Journey codes.

All AFK Journey Codes List

AFK Journey Codes (Working)

Afkjourneycreator : Use for Diamonds and Gold

: Use for Diamonds and Gold AFKJOURNEYPAX : Use for Diamonds and Gold

: Use for Diamonds and Gold AFKJN2024 : Use for Diamonds and Gold

: Use for Diamonds and Gold AFKJourneyArt : Use for Diamonds and Gold

: Use for Diamonds and Gold PlutoMall: Use for 5% off Dragon Crystals via the online AFK Journey store

AFK Journey Codes (Expired)

WELCOME

LAUNCH

BETATESTING

THANKYOU

How to Redeem Codes in AFK Journey

To redeem AFK Journey codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open AFK Journey on your device. Press on the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Click the Settings cogwheel on the right side. Click on the Others tab and then the Promo Code button. Enter your code in the text box. Hit the checkmark and enjoy your free goodies!

