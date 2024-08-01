Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 1, 2024
We checked for new codes.
Some might say that dragons or vampires are the most iconic fantasy enemies. Both these answers are absolutely wrong because they forget about the legendary slime—the most ruthless of foes and despicable of villains. You can only defeat it with the help of Slime Slaying Online RPG codes.
Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes List
Active Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes
- REVIVE_10K: Use for 1-hour Luck Potion, 1-hour EXP Potion, and 1,000 Gems
- 6_THOUSAND: Use for a 30-minute World Token Boost
- 8000: Use for 1-hour Coins Boost
- 1MILLION: Use for 3 Boss Eggs
- 100k_visits: Use for 1-hour Coins Boost
- 4k_likes: Use for 2,000 Gems and 1-hour Gem Drop Rate Potion
- Patched: Use for a 30-minute Souls Potion
- DU4LW13LD: Use for 500 Gems and 1-hour Gem Drop Rate Potion
Expired Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes
- There are currently no expired Slime Slaying Online RPG codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Slime Slaying Online RPG
If you want to redeem Slime Slaying Online RPG codes, follow these easy steps below:
- Open Slime Slaying Online RPG on Roblox.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Defeat the Slime Queen.
- Press the Shop button in the bottom-left corner.
- Enter a code in the ENTER PROMO CODE text box.
- Hit Enter and receive your goodies.
Published: Aug 1, 2024 08:57 am