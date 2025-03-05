Arise Crossover Codes (March 2025) 

Updated: March 5, 2025 Added new code!

Gonna be honest here. I think I’m him. Like him beyond belief. Even more so than Sung Jin-woo or even Sung Suho. Could even invade other anime worlds and conquer them. If you’d like to achieve this amount of him-ness, you need Arise Crossover codes.

These codes will give you enough boosts in order to conquer every enemy that dares cross your path. If you want more Roblox anime titles with codes, check out our list of Anime Vanguards Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Arise Crossover codes List

Active Arise Crossover Codes

ALPHA: Use for 200 Cash (New)

Expired Arise Crossover Codes

There are currently no expired Arise Crossover codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Arise Crossover

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Arise Crossover codes:

Launch Arise Crossover on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button on the right side of the menu. Enter the code in the Insert Code Here text box. Hit SEND and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Arise Crossover Codes

If you want to search for Arise Crossover codes on your own accord, you can join the Arise Crossover Discord server and follow the developer on their Twitter/X account (@Paida_sc).

However, the best way to find codes is in this article, which is why we recommend bookmarking to stay up to date. We look for codes every day so you don’t have to.

Why Are My Arise Crossover Codes Not Working?

Arise Crossover codes might not be case-sensitive but that doesn’t mean you can type said codes out willy-nilly. Be methodical when typing them out or simply copy and paste the codes from the list and into the game.

What is Arise Crossover?

Arise Crossover is a Roblox experience that puts you in the setting of Solo Leveling Arise and challenges you to grinding and defeating recognizable enemies as well as heroes from other series, such as Naruto and One Piece.

