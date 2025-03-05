Anime Geek Codes (March 2025) [ RELEASE]

Updated: March 5, 2025 We looked for new codes!

I feel like not enough games put respect on God Usopp’s name. I don’t think anyone could beat him in hand to hand combat. Zero and Sanji I can solo at the same time but Usopp is different. If you want a chance at defeating the strongest straw hat, then you might need Anime Geek codes.

These codes will give you shards to roll for your species as well as other useful items such as raid keys and cursed fingers. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.All Anime Geek codes list

Active Anime Geek Codes

GEEKRELEAS3 : Use for 2 Race Shards

: Use for 2 Race Shards NEWBALANCE : Use for 5 Race Shards

: Use for 5 Race Shards 1KLIKES : Use for Raid key and 10 Cursed Fingers

: Use for Raid key and 10 Cursed Fingers 2KLIKES: Use for Rewards

Expired Anime Geek Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Geek codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Geek

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem Anime Geek codes:

Launch Anime Geek on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Type Here text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Anime Geek Codes

If you want to look for Anime Geek codes, you can always check out the Anime Geek Discord server and the developer’s Twitter/X account (@Nevelnc).

However, the most convenient way to find codes is in the organized list above, which is why we recommend simply bookmarking this article. We look for codes every day so you don’t have to hassle yourself.

Why Are My Anime Geek Codes Not Working?

Anime Geek codes might not be case-sensitive but that doesn’t mean you can make typos. Be meticulous when writing these codes or simply copy them from the list and paste them into the game. Do this as soon as you can to avoid the codes from expiring.

What is Anime Geek?

Anime Geek is a Roblox experience that lets you traverse and fight iconic anime characters from their respective series. Start off by defeating the straw hat pirates and grind all the way to Jojo’s Bizarre adventure. Prove that you are stronger than anime’s strongest heroes.

