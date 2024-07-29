Dudes Battlegrounds promo image
Image via Fantastic! Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Dudes Battlegrounds Codes (July 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Jul 29, 2024 06:48 am

Updated: July 29, 2024

Found the most recent codes!

Recommended Videos

Become one of the Supes and obliterate your opponents in this super challenging battle royale title! Use your powers to become the best fighter in the arena, and redeem Dudes Battlegrounds codes to get free Vialites and buy cool accessories to customize your hero.

All Dudes Battlegrounds Codes List

Working Dudes Battlegrounds Codes

  • UPDATE12: Use for the DJ Groovin’ emote (New)
  • 30KLIKES: Use for 650 Vialites (New)
  • CODES: Use for 250 Vialites
  • 100KMEMBERS: Use for 1k Vialites
  • ATRAINEMOTE: Use for the Train Pose Emote

Expired Dudes Battlegrounds Codes

  • 5MVISITS
  • 6MVISITS
  • UPDATE11

Related: Stand Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dudes Battlegrounds

Follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem Dudes Battlegrounds codes easily:

How to redeem codes in Dudes Battlegrounds
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Dudes Battlegrounds on Roblox.
  2. Click the three-dot button at the top of your screen.
  3. Select the Codes option.
  4. Enter your code into the Code… text field.
  5. Click REDEEM to receive freebies.

For more free rewards in challenging fighting experiences, check out our Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes and Slayer Battlegrounds Codes articles as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Dudes Battlegrounds
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.