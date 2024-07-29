Dudes Battlegrounds Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 29, 2024 Found the most recent codes!

Recommended Videos

Become one of the Supes and obliterate your opponents in this super challenging battle royale title! Use your powers to become the best fighter in the arena, and redeem Dudes Battlegrounds codes to get free Vialites and buy cool accessories to customize your hero.

All Dudes Battlegrounds Codes List

Working Dudes Battlegrounds Codes

UPDATE12 : Use for the DJ Groovin’ emote (New)

: Use for the DJ Groovin’ emote 30KLIKES : Use for 650 Vialites (New)

: Use for 650 Vialites CODES : Use for 250 Vialites

: Use for 250 Vialites 100KMEMBERS : Use for 1k Vialites

: Use for 1k Vialites ATRAINEMOTE: Use for the Train Pose Emote

Expired Dudes Battlegrounds Codes

5MVISITS

6MVISITS

UPDATE11

Related: Stand Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dudes Battlegrounds

Follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem Dudes Battlegrounds codes easily:

Image by The Escapist

Open Dudes Battlegrounds on Roblox. Click the three-dot button at the top of your screen. Select the Codes option. Enter your code into the Code… text field. Click REDEEM to receive freebies.

For more free rewards in challenging fighting experiences, check out our Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes and Slayer Battlegrounds Codes articles as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy