TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes (March 2025) 

All your wishes are coming true. No, not becoming the president or going to the moon. Even though it does seem like anyone can become the first thing these days. I’m talking about opening your own card shop, and with codes it will be a success.

TCG Card Shop Simulator codes will give you boosts in your sales and luck when opening packs in order to have the most profitable LGS around. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Anime Vanguards Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All TCG Card Shop Simulator codes List

Active TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes

avantixW: Use for 10min Fast Checkout and 5min Double luck

Expired TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired TCG Card Shop Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in TCG Card Shop Simulator

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem TCG Card Shop Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch TCG Card Shop Simulator on Roblox. Press the X button on your keyboard to open the Settings menu. Enter the code in the Input code here text box. Hit Check and receive your goodies.

How to Get More TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes

If you want to search for TCG Card Shop Simulator codes on your own, you can follow the developer’s Twitter/X account (@avantixw) and join the TCG Card Shop Simulator Discord server.

However, the best way to find codes is in this article, which is why we recommend bookmarking to stay up to date. We look for codes every day so you don’t have to.

Why Are My TCG Card Shop Simulator Codes Not Working?

TCG Card Shop Simulator codes might not be case-sensitive but that doesn’t mean you can make type-os and expect the codes to work. Copy the codes from the article and into the game in order to receive your free goodies. Do this as soon as you can to avoid the codes from expiring.

What is TCG Card Shop Simulator?

TCG Card Shop Simulator is a Roblox title that emulates the experience of owning your very own card shop. Buy cards, sell them to card enthusiasts, work the front desk, and most importantly, open packs for yourself. What’s the point of owning a card shop if you can’t test your luck by opening packs and seeing if your investment was worthwhile.

