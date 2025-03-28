Anime Smash Simulator Codes (March 2025) [ALPHA]

Updated: March 28, 2025
We added new codes!
Summon the strongest anime heroes who will smash all foes in Anime Smash Simulator. Characters from your favorite anime shows will be your ultimate weapons. All you need are Gems to keep summoning more heroes, and we’ve got you covered there.
You’ll find a bunch of Anime Smash Simulator codes in our list below. Use them to get free Gems and various boosts. You should redeem them while they’re still fresh and use these goodies to become the strongest. Strike your enemies down in a similar experience with Anime Strike Simulator Codes.
All Anime Smash Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Smash Simulator Codes
- 10KLIKES: Use for Double Power (New)
- TITLES: Use for Double Power
- Release: Use for x150 Gems
- SORRYFORDATA: Use for Double Power
- UPDATEREWORK: Use for Double Power
- RAGNAROK: Use for Double Power
- FLYFIX: Use for Double Power
- WEBACK: Use for Double Damage
- 2.5MVISITS: Use for Double Power
- UPDATE4: Use for Double Power
- 6KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 4.5KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 10KFAVS: Use for Double Damage
- 11KFAVS: Use for Double Power
- 800KVISITS: Use for Double Gems
- UPDATE3: Use for Double Power
- 5KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 4KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 8KFAVS: Use for Double Damage
- 1.5MVISITS: Use for Double Damage
- UPDATE2: Use for Double Power
- 3KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 2KLIKES: Use for Double Gems
- 500KVISITS: Use for Double Damage
- 1MVISITS: Use for Double Damage
- UPDATE1: Use for Double Power
- 1KLIKES: Use for Double Damage
- 100KVISITS: Use for Double Gems
- 500LIKES: Use for Double Power
- 1KFAV: Use for Double Damage
- SUPER: Use for x50 Gems
- 40KVISITS: Use for Double Gems
- SMAAASHH: Use for x250 Power
Expired Anime Smash Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Smash Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Smash Simulator
You can use the Anime Smash Simulator code redemption system this way:
- Run Anime Smash Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button in the menu on the left.
- Scroll down to the Codes section.
- Type a code into the ‘Enter Here’ text box.
- Click Redeem to receive goodies.
How to Get More Anime Smash Simulator Codes
You can join the Anime Smash Discord and follow the X account (@BarbosaRBX), but know that there won’t be a codes section on these platforms. You’ll have to dig through spam to discover new Anime Smash Simulator codes, which is why you should bookmark this list and find all the available freebies right here.
Why Are My Anime Smash Simulator Codes Not Working?
Anime Smash Simulator codes tend to expire after some time, which could be the reason you’re not getting goodies. However, before jumping to conclusions, you should check if you input the code correctly. Copy/paste the codes from our article, and if they still don’t work after that, that means they are no longer redeemable.
What Is Anime Smash Simulator?
Anime Smash Simulator sounds like a game where you smash things, but it’s actually a clicker experience. You have to click to gain power, and with the gems you collect, you can summon anime heroes who will fight foes for you.
Published: Mar 28, 2025 05:21 am