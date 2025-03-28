Anime Smash Simulator Codes (March 2025) [ALPHA]

Updated: March 28, 2025 We added new codes!

Summon the strongest anime heroes who will smash all foes in Anime Smash Simulator. Characters from your favorite anime shows will be your ultimate weapons. All you need are Gems to keep summoning more heroes, and we’ve got you covered there.

You’ll find a bunch of Anime Smash Simulator codes in our list below. Use them to get free Gems and various boosts. You should redeem them while they’re still fresh and use these goodies to become the strongest. Strike your enemies down in a similar experience with Anime Strike Simulator Codes.

All Anime Smash Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Smash Simulator Codes

10KLIKES : Use for Double Power (New)

: Use for Double Power TITLES : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power Release : Use for x150 Gems

: Use for x150 Gems SORRYFORDATA : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power UPDATEREWORK : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power RAGNAROK : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power FLYFIX : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power WEBACK : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage 2.5MVISITS : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power UPDATE4 : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 6KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 4.5KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 10KFAVS : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage 11KFAVS : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 800KVISITS : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems UPDATE3 : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 5KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 4KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 8KFAVS : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage 1.5MVISITS : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage UPDATE2 : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 3KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 2KLIKES : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 500KVISITS : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage 1MVISITS : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage UPDATE1 : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 1KLIKES : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage 100KVISITS : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems 500LIKES : Use for Double Power

: Use for Double Power 1KFAV : Use for Double Damage

: Use for Double Damage SUPER : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems 40KVISITS : Use for Double Gems

: Use for Double Gems SMAAASHH: Use for x250 Power

Expired Anime Smash Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Smash Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Smash Simulator

You can use the Anime Smash Simulator code redemption system this way:

Run Anime Smash Simulator in Roblox. Press the Shop button in the menu on the left. Scroll down to the Codes section. Type a code into the ‘Enter Here’ text box. Click Redeem to receive goodies.

How to Get More Anime Smash Simulator Codes

You can join the Anime Smash Discord and follow the X account (@BarbosaRBX), but know that there won’t be a codes section on these platforms. You’ll have to dig through spam to discover new Anime Smash Simulator codes, which is why you should bookmark this list and find all the available freebies right here.

Why Are My Anime Smash Simulator Codes Not Working?

Anime Smash Simulator codes tend to expire after some time, which could be the reason you’re not getting goodies. However, before jumping to conclusions, you should check if you input the code correctly. Copy/paste the codes from our article, and if they still don’t work after that, that means they are no longer redeemable.

What Is Anime Smash Simulator?

Anime Smash Simulator sounds like a game where you smash things, but it’s actually a clicker experience. You have to click to gain power, and with the gems you collect, you can summon anime heroes who will fight foes for you.

Since you’re looking for cool anime titles that have freebies, you should check out our Anime Simulator Codes and Anime Slashing Simulator Codes lists.

