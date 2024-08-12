Anime Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 12, 2024
We added new codes!
Inspired by different anime universes, you can explore this thrilling world of training and combat. Becoming a warrior won’t happen instantly, but with constant practice and battles, you’ll be the strongest. Grind, but also use Anime Simulator codes to boost yourself.
All Anime Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Simulator Codes
- thanks10k: Use for 1.5k Gems, 1k Coins, and Reroll Token (New)
- bickboi: Use for 1k Gems
- boost: Use for 15 minutes of Training Boost
- pebblelee: Use for Lee Pet
- starcodekelvin: Use for 1k Gems
- animesimulator: Use for 2 Reroll Tokens
- release: Use for 1k Gems
- subtokelvingts: Use for 1k Coins
- blackbeard: Use for 500 Coins
Expired Anime Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Simulator
It takes you a few steps to claim goodies, so read our guide below and learn how to redeem Anime Simulator codes quickly:
- Launch Anime Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the three-stripes button and choose the Codes tab.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Click Redeem to get freebies.
Here are the lists of Anime Combats Simulator Codes and Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes for you to skim through to find more codes and goodies!
Published: Aug 12, 2024 04:17 am