Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 8, 2024 We added more codes.

Recommended Videos

Anime Power Evolution Simulator features every character from the most popular anime shows, letting you explore various worlds, battle an extensive gallery of villains, and power up your fighter to set the highest score on the leaderboard. Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes will speed up your climb to the top!

All Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

Release : Use for a Power Potion

: Use for a Power Potion SorryShutdown : Use for a Gems Potion

: Use for a Gems Potion BugFixe: Use for an XP Potion

Expired Build a Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes.

Related: Anime Spirits Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Power Evolution Simulator

Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes are yours to redeem. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Power Evolution Simulator in Roblox. Click the bird icon (1) on the right. Type your codes into the Enter code field (2). Click Redeem (3) to receive your freebies.

To find more rewards in similar anime-inspired games, check out our Anime Guardians Codes and Anime Elites Squad Codes articles and claim all the freebies before they expire.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy