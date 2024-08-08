Anime Power Evolution Simulator official promo artwork.
Image via Ghoulax Studio's
Video Games
Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Aug 8, 2024 05:59 am

Updated: August 8, 2024

We added more codes.

Anime Power Evolution Simulator features every character from the most popular anime shows, letting you explore various worlds, battle an extensive gallery of villains, and power up your fighter to set the highest score on the leaderboard. Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes will speed up your climb to the top!

All Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

  • Release: Use for a Power Potion
  • SorryShutdown: Use for a Gems Potion
  • BugFixe: Use for an XP Potion

Expired Build a Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Power Evolution Simulator

Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes are yours to redeem. All you need to do is follow these steps:

How to redeem codes in Anime Power Evolution Simulator
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Power Evolution Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the bird icon (1) on the right.
  3. Type your codes into the Enter code field (2).
  4. Click Redeem (3) to receive your freebies.

To find more rewards in similar anime-inspired games, check out our Anime Guardians Codes and Anime Elites Squad Codes articles and claim all the freebies before they expire.

Anime Power Evolution Simulator
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.