Anime Elites Squad Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 7, 2024 We added new codes!

To win all battles, you have to build the strongest Anime Elites Squad. It will take lots of combat EXP, grinding, and boss fights to achieve the ultimate power, but it’s worth it. You can also treat yourself a little with Anime Elites Squad codes and make the process easier.

All Anime Elites Squad Codes List

Active Anime Elites Squad Codes

EATEST : Use for 300 Coins (New)

: Use for 300 Coins Thanks1000LIKES : Use for 300 Coins (New)

: Use for 300 Coins SAWDISCORD : Use for 300 Coins (New)

: Use for 300 Coins SAWGROUP: Use for 300 Coins (New)

Expired Anime Elites Squad Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Elites Squad codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Elites Squad

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to redeem Anime Elites Squad codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Anime Elites Squad in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the top-right corner to open the settings menu. Type a code into the Enter code text field. Click OK to claim your goodies.

