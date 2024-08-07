Anime Elites Squad Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 7, 2024
We added new codes!
To win all battles, you have to build the strongest Anime Elites Squad. It will take lots of combat EXP, grinding, and boss fights to achieve the ultimate power, but it’s worth it. You can also treat yourself a little with Anime Elites Squad codes and make the process easier.
All Anime Elites Squad Codes List
Active Anime Elites Squad Codes
- EATEST: Use for 300 Coins (New)
- Thanks1000LIKES: Use for 300 Coins (New)
- SAWDISCORD: Use for 300 Coins (New)
- SAWGROUP: Use for 300 Coins (New)
Expired Anime Elites Squad Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Elites Squad codes.
How to Redeem Codes for Anime Elites Squad
Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to redeem Anime Elites Squad codes:
- Run Anime Elites Squad in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button in the top-right corner to open the settings menu.
- Type a code into the Enter code text field.
- Click OK to claim your goodies.
Published: Aug 7, 2024 05:46 am