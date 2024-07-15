Anime Guardian Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 15, 2024
We added more codes!
The world of anime is in danger, and heroes from all sides of the multiverse are coming to help! Choose your heroes, challenge the toughest bosses, and send them back to their lairs for good. With power-ups you received via Anime Guardian codes, the multiverse will be safe once more.
All Anime Guardian Codes List
Active Anime Guardian Codes
- 1000likes: Use for 200 Gems
- 500likes: Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull
- 2022: Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull
- FreeGem200: Use for 200 Gems
- gem200-1: Use for 200 Gems
Expired Anime Guardian Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Guardian codes.
How to Redeem Codes for Anime Guardian
Redeeming Anime Guardian codes will be a walk in the park if you stick to these instructions:
- Launch Anime Guardian in Roblox.
- Click on the Twitter bird icon (1) on the left to open the codes window.
- Type a working code into the Enter Code Here field (2).
- Hit Yes (3), and the rewards will be yours.
