Anime Guardian Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 15, 2024 We added more codes!

Recommended Videos

The world of anime is in danger, and heroes from all sides of the multiverse are coming to help! Choose your heroes, challenge the toughest bosses, and send them back to their lairs for good. With power-ups you received via Anime Guardian codes, the multiverse will be safe once more.

All Anime Guardian Codes List

Active Anime Guardian Codes

1000likes : Use for 200 Gems

: Use for 200 Gems 500likes : Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull

: Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull 2022 : Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull

: Use for a Super Rare Legend Pull FreeGem200 : Use for 200 Gems

: Use for 200 Gems gem200-1: Use for 200 Gems

Expired Anime Guardian Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Guardian codes.

Related: Anime Impact Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Guardian

Redeeming Anime Guardian codes will be a walk in the park if you stick to these instructions:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Guardian in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon (1) on the left to open the codes window. Type a working code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Hit Yes (3), and the rewards will be yours.

Jump into our Anime Spirits Codes and Anime Switch Codes articles to receive a plethora of freebies in other exciting anime experiences!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy