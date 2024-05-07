Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 7, 2024 We found the latest codes!

In Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga, you really start your journey from zero, reincarnating into a fantasy world by hatching from an egg. You become a hero by fighting evil with your team of enchanted warriors. To boost your squad, redeem Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes.

All Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes List

Active Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes

VIP2024 : Use for x100 Diamonds, x55.55K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and x5 Random Purple Ornament Shards

: Use for x100 Diamonds, x55.55K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and x5 Random Purple Ornament Shards ZTH2024 : Use for x55.55K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Basic Refinement Stones

: Use for x55.55K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Basic Refinement Stones HERO2024 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, x5 Blue Easter Eggs, and x100 Ascension Balls

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, x5 Blue Easter Eggs, and x100 Ascension Balls ZTH888 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril LUCK2024 : Use for x55.55K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x20 Ascension Balls

: Use for x55.55K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x20 Ascension Balls SAIL888 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, x50 Ascension Balls, and x20 Intermediate Mithril

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, x50 Ascension Balls, and x20 Intermediate Mithril EGG2024 : Use for x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril

: Use for x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril ZTH111 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril VIP888 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and Random Orange Ornament Shard

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and Random Orange Ornament Shard WELFARE1 : Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x50 Ascension Balls

: Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x50 Ascension Balls ZTHFB : Use for x5 Recruitment Tokens

: Use for x5 Recruitment Tokens VVIP999: Use for x200 Diamonds, x1 Artifact Advancement Stones, x20 Ascension Balls, and Random Orange Ornament Shard

Expired Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes

There are currently no expired Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga

You can redeem Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes in a few simple steps, and here is how:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga on your device. Get to level 12 by clearing the campaign mode. Tap your avatar icon to open your profile. Go into the Gift Code tab. Enter the code into the text field. Press Confirm to get the rewards.

