Promo image for Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga.
Image via Rastar Games
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes (May 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: May 7, 2024 09:45 am

Updated May 7, 2024

We found the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

In Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga, you really start your journey from zero, reincarnating into a fantasy world by hatching from an egg. You become a hero by fighting evil with your team of enchanted warriors. To boost your squad, redeem Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes.  

All Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes List

Active Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes

  • VIP2024: Use for x100 Diamonds, x55.55K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and x5 Random Purple Ornament Shards
  • ZTH2024: Use for x55.55K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Basic Refinement Stones
  • HERO2024: Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, x5 Blue Easter Eggs, and x100 Ascension Balls
  • ZTH888: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril
  • LUCK2024: Use for x55.55K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x20 Ascension Balls
  • SAIL888: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, x50 Ascension Balls, and x20 Intermediate Mithril
  • EGG2024: Use for x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril
  • ZTH111: Use for x88.88K Gold, x100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, and x20 Intermediate Mithril
  • VIP888: Use for x88.88K Gold, x20 Ascension Balls, and Random Orange Ornament Shard
  • WELFARE1: Use for x88.88K Gold, x300 Diamonds, and x50 Ascension Balls
  • ZTHFB: Use for x5 Recruitment Tokens
  • VVIP999: Use for x200 Diamonds, x1 Artifact Advancement Stones, x20 Ascension Balls, and Random Orange Ornament Shard

Expired Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes

  • There are currently no expired Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes.

Related: Pixel Overlord Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga

You can redeem Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga codes in a few simple steps, and here is how:

How to redeem codes in Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Zero to Hero: Pixel Saga on your device.
  2. Get to level 12 by clearing the campaign mode.
  3. Tap your avatar icon to open your profile.
  4. Go into the Gift Code tab.
  5. Enter the code into the text field.
  6. Press Confirm to get the rewards.

Don’t forget to take a look at our lists of Legend of Mushroom codes and Hero Clash codes to claim more superb rewards.

Post Tag:
codes
Zero to Hero Pixel Saga
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monster Hunter Now Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Monster Hunter Now.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Monster Hunter Now Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 7, 2024
Read Article Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Airplane Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 7, 2024
Read Article Mighty Omega Codes (May 2024)
Mighty Omega codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Mighty Omega Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monster Hunter Now Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Monster Hunter Now.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Monster Hunter Now Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 7, 2024
Read Article Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Airplane Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 7, 2024
Read Article Mighty Omega Codes (May 2024)
Mighty Omega codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Mighty Omega Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 7, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.