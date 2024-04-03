Category:
Codes
Video Games

Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 08:59 am
Pixel Overlord promo image.
Image via Happyfun

In this idle RPG, you play as a baddie gone good on a mission to gather as many powerful (and beautiful) warriors for your harem as possible and save the world. Leveling up and recruiting cute fighters is expensive, so you better use Pixel Overlord codes!

Recommended Videos

All Pixel Overlord Codes List

Pixel Overlord Codes (Active)

  • Lord999: Use for 100k Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, and 2 Premium Summon Tickets
  • Lord888: Use for 100k Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, and a Violet Staff
  • Lord777: Use for 50k Gold, 50k Champion EXP, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket
  • Lordns567: Use for 200 Breakthrough Crystals and 1 Premium Summon Ticket
  • Lord456: Use for 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

Pixel Overlord Codes (Expired)

  • Discord2024

Related: Maple Rush Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Overlord

Redeeming Pixel Overlord codes takes a bit of effort. Worry not—you’ll get there easily by using our guide below:

Redeeming Pixel Overlord codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Pixel Overlord on your device.
  2. Play the game until you reach level 10.
  3. Tap on your avatar icon in the upper-left corner.
  4. Hit Redeem in the pop-up menu.
  5. Enter a code into the field that says Please enter the correct code.
  6. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

If you’re a fan of RPG mobile titles, check out our articles on Shakes and Fidget codes and Monster Never Cry codes, and grab all the freebies for these great games as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Pixel Overlord
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Astra Knights of Veda promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)
Anime Slots gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Astra Knights of Veda promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)
Anime Slots gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 3, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.