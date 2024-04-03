Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)

In this idle RPG, you play as a baddie gone good on a mission to gather as many powerful (and beautiful) warriors for your harem as possible and save the world. Leveling up and recruiting cute fighters is expensive, so you better use Pixel Overlord codes!

All Pixel Overlord Codes List

Pixel Overlord Codes (Active)

Lord999 : Use for 100k Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, and 2 Premium Summon Tickets

: Use for 100k Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, and 2 Premium Summon Tickets Lord888 : Use for 100k Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, and a Violet Staff

: Use for 100k Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, and a Violet Staff Lord777 : Use for 50k Gold, 50k Champion EXP, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

: Use for 50k Gold, 50k Champion EXP, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket Lordns567 : Use for 200 Breakthrough Crystals and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

: Use for 200 Breakthrough Crystals and 1 Premium Summon Ticket Lord456: Use for 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

Pixel Overlord Codes (Expired)

Discord2024

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Overlord

Redeeming Pixel Overlord codes takes a bit of effort. Worry not—you’ll get there easily by using our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Pixel Overlord on your device. Play the game until you reach level 10. Tap on your avatar icon in the upper-left corner. Hit Redeem in the pop-up menu. Enter a code into the field that says Please enter the correct code. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

