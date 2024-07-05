Honor of Kings (HoK) Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 5, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Choose your champion and hop into battle to destroy your foes and dominate your lane. Penta-kill your opponents and bring your team to the enemy’s base, destroying their precious crystal for victory and rewards. There are more champions for you to unlock, so it’s time to redeem HoK codes.

All Honor of Kings Codes List

Active Honor of Kings Codes

GA1Z188M3 : Use for 2 Hero Fragments

: Use for 2 Hero Fragments HOKJPGL62001 : Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)

: Use for Rewards HOKJPGL62002 : Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)

: Use for Rewards HOKJPGL62003 : Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)

: Use for Rewards HB1Z1AF43 : Use for 1 Diamond Draw voucher

: Use for 1 Diamond Draw voucher HOKJPGL62005 : Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)

: Use for Rewards 1B1Z12IEJ : Use for a Skin Fragment

: Use for a Skin Fragment HONORGIFT : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards HOKJPGL62004 : Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)

: Use for Rewards HOK123: Use for 100 Diamonds, Double EXP Card, Bolt Hunter Lam Trial, and Mayene Trial

Expired Honor of Kings Codes

E71ZE5FPQ

T71Z1P8DL

HAPPYWEEKEND

QAX98Q3R

611Z1JV1P

How to Redeem Codes for Honor of Kings

It’s time to learn how to redeem Honor of Kings codes with our guide below:

Launch Honor of Kings on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the four-square button and go into the Community tab. Choose the Gift Code section. Type a code into the text area. Hit Exchange to obtain the freebies.

