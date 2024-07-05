Promo image for Honor of Kings.
Video Games
Codes

Honor of Kings (HoK) Codes (July 2024)

Ana Mitic
Choose your champion and hop into battle to destroy your foes and dominate your lane. Penta-kill your opponents and bring your team to the enemy’s base, destroying their precious crystal for victory and rewards. There are more champions for you to unlock, so it’s time to redeem HoK codes.

All Honor of Kings Codes List

Active Honor of Kings Codes

  • GA1Z188M3: Use for 2 Hero Fragments
  • HOKJPGL62001: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
  • HOKJPGL62002: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
  • HOKJPGL62003: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
  • HB1Z1AF43: Use for 1 Diamond Draw voucher
  • HOKJPGL62005: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
  • 1B1Z12IEJ: Use for a Skin Fragment
  • HONORGIFT: Use for Rewards
  • HOKJPGL62004: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
  • HOK123: Use for 100 Diamonds, Double EXP Card, Bolt Hunter Lam Trial, and Mayene Trial

Expired Honor of Kings Codes

  • E71ZE5FPQ
  • T71Z1P8DL
  • HAPPYWEEKEND
  • QAX98Q3R
  • 611Z1JV1P

How to Redeem Codes for Honor of Kings

It’s time to learn how to redeem Honor of Kings codes with our guide below:

  • honor-of-kings-community
    Image by The Escapist
  • honor-of-kings-gift-code
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Honor of Kings on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the four-square button and go into the Community tab.
  4. Choose the Gift Code section.
  5. Type a code into the text area.
  6. Hit Exchange to obtain the freebies.

