Honor of Kings (HoK) Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 5, 2024
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Choose your champion and hop into battle to destroy your foes and dominate your lane. Penta-kill your opponents and bring your team to the enemy’s base, destroying their precious crystal for victory and rewards. There are more champions for you to unlock, so it’s time to redeem HoK codes.
All Honor of Kings Codes List
Active Honor of Kings Codes
- GA1Z188M3: Use for 2 Hero Fragments
- HOKJPGL62001: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
- HOKJPGL62002: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
- HOKJPGL62003: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
- HB1Z1AF43: Use for 1 Diamond Draw voucher
- HOKJPGL62005: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
- 1B1Z12IEJ: Use for a Skin Fragment
- HONORGIFT: Use for Rewards
- HOKJPGL62004: Use for Rewards (available for JP server only)
- HOK123: Use for 100 Diamonds, Double EXP Card, Bolt Hunter Lam Trial, and Mayene Trial
Expired Honor of Kings Codes
- E71ZE5FPQ
- T71Z1P8DL
- HAPPYWEEKEND
- QAX98Q3R
- 611Z1JV1P
Related: Marvel Contest of Champions Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Honor of Kings
It’s time to learn how to redeem Honor of Kings codes with our guide below:
- Launch Honor of Kings on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the four-square button and go into the Community tab.
- Choose the Gift Code section.
- Type a code into the text area.
- Hit Exchange to obtain the freebies.
Before you decide to leave, take a look at our Valorant Redeem Codes and Brawlhalla Codes articles for more valuable freebies in these popular games!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy