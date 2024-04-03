Category:
Dragon Adventures Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 3, 2024 07:59 am
If you’re a fan of the How to Train Your Dragon films, finally, there is a game that brings the same feelings as watching the original films. Raise your dragon and fly across the skies and realms, and make sure your dragon lives happily with Dragon Adventures codes.

All Dragon Adventures Codes List

Dragon Adventures Codes (Working)

  • FLUFFY: Use for 1 FluffyTSG Preset Potion
  • AESUBREALM: Use for 1 Sub Realm Preset Potion
  • SHAMEWING: Use for 1 Shamewing Preset Potion
  • GALIFRAN: Use for 1 Galifran Preset Potion
  • JUSTYBLOX: Use for 1 JustyBlox Preset Potion

Dragon Adventures Codes (Expired)

  • 2MILLIONFAVOURITES

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Adventures

To redeem Dragon Adventures codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Dragon Adventure on Roblox.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Click the Menu icon in the bottom-right corner.
  4. Press the Gift Codes icon in the first row.
  5. Enter your code in the text box.
  6. Click Redeem and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more popular Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Pet Catchers Codes and Creatures of Sonaria Codes articles, too!

