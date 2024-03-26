Warrior Simulator Codes (March 2024)

A true warrior should defeat any number of foes with ease, but first, they must prove themselves—so Warrior Simulator starts you off with a wooden stick. As you level up, you’ll boost your stats and get better weapons, but all this will happen faster using Warrior Simulator codes.

All Warrior Simulator Codes List

Warrior Simulator Codes (Working)

1000like : Use for Epic Weapon 6

: Use for Epic Weapon 6 welcome: Use for 10 Wins

Warrior Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Warrior Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Warrior Simulator

Redeeming Warrior Simulator codes takes a couple of steps—here’s how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Warrior Simulator in Roblox. Click on the CDK icon in the menu on the right. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Grab your freebies by clicking on Verify.

