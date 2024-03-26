Category:
Warrior Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 26, 2024
Warrior Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

A true warrior should defeat any number of foes with ease, but first, they must prove themselves—so Warrior Simulator starts you off with a wooden stick. As you level up, you’ll boost your stats and get better weapons, but all this will happen faster using Warrior Simulator codes. 

All Warrior Simulator Codes List

Warrior Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 1000like: Use for Epic Weapon 6
  • welcome: Use for 10 Wins

Warrior Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Warrior Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Warrior Simulator

Redeeming Warrior Simulator codes takes a couple of steps—here’s how to do it:

Redeeming Warrior Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Warrior Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the CDK icon in the menu on the right.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Grab your freebies by clicking on Verify.

Looking for codes for other Roblox titles? Check out our articles on Anime Punch Simulator codes and Anime Dreams Simulator codes, and grab all the free rewards before they expire!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.