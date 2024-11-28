Virus Simulator codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 28, 2024
Added codes!
Social inequality, rampant injustice, and podcasts can only mean one thing: humanity is due for a major reset. Being the evil genius that you are, you’ve decided to eradicate humankind by concocting a highly contagious and deadly virus in Virus Simulator!
Every journey begins with a single step, or in this case, a well-placed sneezing on an innocent bystander. As the infection spreads, you’ll need to keep evolving it if you want to turn an epidemic into a global pandemic. Redeeming Virus Simulator codes will give you the resources you need to help your virus spread across the globe, leaving no survivors. If you’re into virus sim games, check out our Ro-Bio Experiment Codes article and collect freebies in a similar viral-themed game.
All Virus Simulator Codes List
Working Virus Simulator Codes
- awesomecastle: Use for x15 Infection Points
- shiny: Use for a Basic Noob
- congrads: Use for x15 Total Infections
- beachdays: Use for x15 Total Infections
- PlanetMilo: Use for x15 Total Infections
- Update1: Use for x25 Infection Points
- release: Use for x20 Infection Points
- hattime: Use for x20 Infection Points
- color: Use for x15 Total Infections
- evolution: Use for x20 Infection Points
- CarbonMeister: Use for x20 Infection Points
- Sub2Telanthric: Use for x20 Infection Points
- hatfix: Use for x20 Infection Points
- update4: Use for x15 Total Infections
- 5MVisits: Use for x15 Total Infections
- update2: Use for x15 Total Infections
- neoland: Use for x10 Total Infections
- YTSnugLife: Use for a Basic Noob
- imsorry: Use for a Basic Noob
Expired Virus Simulator Codes
- Currently, there are no expired Virus Simulator codes.
Related: Tycoon Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Virus Simulator Codes
A few steps separate you from redeeming Virus Simulator codes. Let us guide you through them:
- Launch Virus Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the bird icon (1) on the right side.
- Type in a code into the Enter Code Here text area (2).
- Click Redeem (3) to get your rewards.
How to Get More Virus Simulator Codes
Yes, you can be a lone ranger and look for codes on your own, but why would you? Since we’re already focused on providing you with the latest Virus Simulator codes, all you need to do is bookmark this guide and check back as often as you can. If you wish to stay in the loop regarding game updates, events, and giveaways, join the following socials:
- White Hat Studios Roblox group.
- Developer’s official X account (@WhiteHatStudios).
- White Hat Studios Discord server.
Why Are My Virus Simulator Codes Not Working?
Your Virus Simulator codes are likely giving you trouble due to typos, hidden spaces, and other mishaps. If you make sure to double-check your codes before redemption, you should have no issues whatsoever. Also, since there’s a chance your code may have expired, take a look at our expired list to make sure your code is not on it. We hope these tips prove helpful!
What Is Virus Simulator?
In Virus Simulator, you play the role of a devious scientist trying to spread a lab-grown virus across the entire world. After spreading the virus by sneezing on passers-by and earning infection points, you visit the research facility to upgrade the virus and improve its contagiousness.
You can also upgrade the airport to increase the airplane capacity, flight frequency, and other aspects, helping you spread the disease. Before you travel to different areas, stop by the arcade and test your luck in the coin pusher for a chance to earn tons of infection points.
Keep wreaking havoc with lethal diseases by visiting our Outbreak Codes article and redeeming more free rewards. Afterward, heal the populace and become their savior by checking out our Hospital Tycoon Codes guide!
Published: Nov 28, 2024 09:36 am