Hospital Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: May 23, 2024

Updated May 23, 2024

There are many people in the world who need adequate healthcare, and now, you can help! Build your medical center, upgrade the facilities, hire workers, and create a safe and peaceful place for all the patients with the help of Hospital Tycoon codes.

All Hospital Tycoon Codes List

Hospital Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • 500K: Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash
  • LUCKY: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost
  • HEALTH: Use for 5 minutes of Double Health
  • BOUNCY: Use for 5 minutes of Double Jump Power
  • LOOTER: Use for 2 Free Loot Boxes
  • WORKER: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost
  • GENERATOR: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost
  • POWER: Use for 5 minutes of Double Damage
  • Speedy: Use for 5 minutes of Double Speed

Hospital Tycoon Codes (Expired)

PET
100K
GOLDEN
250K
NPC
1K
ROBLOXDOWN
150K
5K
NPC
350K
10K

How to Redeem Codes in Hospital Tycoon

Redeeming Hospital Tycoon codes is an easy and short process. Follow our detailed instructions below, and you’ll get your freebies right away:

How to redeem codes in Hospital Tycoon
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Hospital Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click the gift icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter code text box at the top of the pop-up window.
  4. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards.

If you want to claim free rewards in other popular Roblox games, visit our articles on Ultimate Home Tycoon codes and Custom PC Tycoon codes here on The Escapist!

Legend of Mushroom Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Legend of Mushroom.
Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Legend of Mushroom Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 23, 2024
Emergency Response Liberty County Codes (May 2024)
Emergency Response Liberty County promo image
Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Emergency Response Liberty County Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 23, 2024
Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
Devil May Cry Peak of Combat promo image
Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 23, 2024
Author
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.