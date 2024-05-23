Hospital Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 23, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

There are many people in the world who need adequate healthcare, and now, you can help! Build your medical center, upgrade the facilities, hire workers, and create a safe and peaceful place for all the patients with the help of Hospital Tycoon codes.

All Hospital Tycoon Codes List

Hospital Tycoon Codes (Working)

500K : Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash

: Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash LUCKY : Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost HEALTH : Use for 5 minutes of Double Health

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Health BOUNCY : Use for 5 minutes of Double Jump Power

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Jump Power LOOTER : Use for 2 Free Loot Boxes

: Use for 2 Free Loot Boxes WORKER : Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost GENERATOR : Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash Boost POWER : Use for 5 minutes of Double Damage

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Damage Speedy: Use for 5 minutes of Double Speed

Hospital Tycoon Codes (Expired) show more PET

100K

GOLDEN

250K

NPC

1K

ROBLOXDOWN

150K

5K

NPC

350K

10K show less

How to Redeem Codes in Hospital Tycoon

Redeeming Hospital Tycoon codes is an easy and short process. Follow our detailed instructions below, and you’ll get your freebies right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Hospital Tycoon in Roblox. Click the gift icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter code text box at the top of the pop-up window. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards.

