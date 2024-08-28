Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
Outbreak Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 28, 2024 06:43 am

Updated: August 28, 2024

Added a new code!

Based on the famous strategy game Plague Inc., Outbreak lets you develop an infectious virus or bacteria, with the goal of spreading out worldwide and wiping out mankind before they manage to concoct a cure. With the help of Outbreak codes, humanity won’t stand a chance against your deadly disease.

All Outbreak Codes List

Active Outbreak Codes

  • 16KLIKES: Use for 16k Coins (New)
  • 14KLIKES: Use for 14k Coins
  • PSST…SECRET: Use for 5k coins
  • NEXTSPINONME: Use for a Wheel Spin ticket
  • VIRAL: Use for 15k Coins
  • RELEASE: Use for 10k Coins

Expired Outbreak Codes

  • 250K

How to Redeem Codes in Outbreak

The codes for Outbreak won’t take long to redeem if you stick to our instructions below:

  • Outbreak Menu screen.
    Image by PC Invasion
  • Outbreak Codes screen.
    Image by PC Invasion
  1. Launch Outbreak in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon (1) on the left.
  3. Type a code into the Enter codes here text box (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

