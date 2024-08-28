Outbreak Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 28, 2024 Added a new code!

Based on the famous strategy game Plague Inc., Outbreak lets you develop an infectious virus or bacteria, with the goal of spreading out worldwide and wiping out mankind before they manage to concoct a cure. With the help of Outbreak codes, humanity won’t stand a chance against your deadly disease.

All Outbreak Codes List

Active Outbreak Codes

16KLIKES : Use for 16k Coins (New)

: Use for 16k Coins 14KLIKES : Use for 14k Coins

: Use for 14k Coins PSST…SECRET : Use for 5k coins

: Use for 5k coins NEXTSPINONME : Use for a Wheel Spin ticket

: Use for a Wheel Spin ticket VIRAL : Use for 15k Coins

: Use for 15k Coins RELEASE: Use for 10k Coins

Expired Outbreak Codes

250K

How to Redeem Codes in Outbreak

The codes for Outbreak won’t take long to redeem if you stick to our instructions below:

Image by PC Invasion

Image by PC Invasion

Launch Outbreak in Roblox. Click the Codes icon (1) on the left. Type a code into the Enter codes here text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

