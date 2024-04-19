World Roleplay Promo Image
World Roleplay Codes (April 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Apr 19, 2024 10:06 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

Added new codes!

World Roleplay is a unique Roblox strategy game in which you must make smart decisions to conquer different territories and, eventually, the whole world. Create alliances, prepare attacks on other countries, and use World Roleplay codes for rewards like free nukes!

All World Roleplay Codes List

World Roleplay Codes (Working)

  • XMASGIFT23: Use for 1 Nuke

World Roleplay Codes (Expired)

  • LABELUPGRADES
  • UPDATEDELAYED
  • THENEWORDER
  • AMERICAS

How to Redeem Codes in World Roleplay

Redeeming World Roleplay codes is easy. Just follow our instructions and enjoy your freebies right away:

How to redeem codes in World Roleplay
  1. Launch World Roleplay Codes on Roblox.
  2. Click the gift box icon at the top of the screen.
  3. Hit the REDEEM CODE button at the bottom of the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter code here text box.
  5. Hit the REDEEM button and grab your rewards!

For more freebies in other popular games, check out our lists of Military Tycoon codes and Roblox Neighbors codes here on The Escapist!

related content
Read Article LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
LOCKED Official art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Anime Racing 2 Codes (April 2024)
Anime Racing 2 gameplay image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Racing 2 Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 19, 2024
