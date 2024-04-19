World Roleplay Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

World Roleplay is a unique Roblox strategy game in which you must make smart decisions to conquer different territories and, eventually, the whole world. Create alliances, prepare attacks on other countries, and use World Roleplay codes for rewards like free nukes!

All World Roleplay Codes List

World Roleplay Codes (Working)

XMASGIFT23: Use for 1 Nuke

World Roleplay Codes (Expired)

LABELUPGRADES

UPDATEDELAYED

THENEWORDER

AMERICAS

Related: Roblox Flag Wars Codes

How to Redeem Codes in World Roleplay

Redeeming World Roleplay codes is easy. Just follow our instructions and enjoy your freebies right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch World Roleplay Codes on Roblox. Click the gift box icon at the top of the screen. Hit the REDEEM CODE button at the bottom of the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Enter code here text box. Hit the REDEEM button and grab your rewards!

For more freebies in other popular games, check out our lists of Military Tycoon codes and Roblox Neighbors codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more