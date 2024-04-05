Roblox Neighbors Codes (April 2024)

Roblox Neighbors codes make this already fun game even more interesting because they give Credits that you can use to purchase cool items and emotes for your avatar. Make the best first impression on other players you meet, thanks to the codes listed below!
All Roblox Neighbors Codes List
Roblox Neighbors Codes (Working)
- HOP: Use for free Credits
- ILOVEBOOGLE: Use for free Credits
Roblox Neighbors Codes (Expired)
- FRIDAY13
- 1YEAR
- 17+RELEASE
- APRILFOOLS
- 100MILLION
- CUPID
- MICUP
- AUTUMN23
- AUDIOTEST
- 10KMEMBERS
- ILOVEBOOGLE
- SHAMROCK
- THANKSGIVING23
- CHRISTMAS23
- PUBLICTEST1
- WINTER23
- WOOSH
- NYE24
- NEIGHBORS50MILLION
- LIGHTING
- HOLIDAYCUT
- LABORDAY2023
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Neighbors
To redeem Neighbors codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch Neighbors on Roblox.
- Click the key button in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Click Submit to get freebies.
