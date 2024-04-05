Roblox Neighbors Codes (April 2024)

Roblox Neighbors codes make this already fun game even more interesting because they give Credits that you can use to purchase cool items and emotes for your avatar. Make the best first impression on other players you meet, thanks to the codes listed below!

All Roblox Neighbors Codes List

Roblox Neighbors Codes (Working)

HOP : Use for free Credits

: Use for free Credits ILOVEBOOGLE: Use for free Credits

Roblox Neighbors Codes (Expired)

FRIDAY13

1YEAR

17+RELEASE

APRILFOOLS

100MILLION

CUPID

MICUP

AUTUMN23

AUDIOTEST

10KMEMBERS

ILOVEBOOGLE

SHAMROCK

THANKSGIVING23

CHRISTMAS23

PUBLICTEST1

WINTER23

WOOSH

NYE24

NEIGHBORS50MILLION

LIGHTING

HOLIDAYCUT

LABORDAY2023

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Neighbors

To redeem Neighbors codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Neighbors on Roblox. Click the key button in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter your code into the text box. Click Submit to get freebies.

