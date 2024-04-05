Category:
Video Games
Roblox Neighbors Codes (April 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Apr 5, 2024 09:57 am
Neighbors promo image
Image via West Corner

Roblox Neighbors codes make this already fun game even more interesting because they give Credits that you can use to purchase cool items and emotes for your avatar. Make the best first impression on other players you meet, thanks to the codes listed below!

All Roblox Neighbors Codes List

Roblox Neighbors Codes (Working)

  • HOP: Use for free Credits
  • ILOVEBOOGLE: Use for free Credits

Roblox Neighbors Codes (Expired)

  • FRIDAY13
  • 1YEAR
  • 17+RELEASE
  • APRILFOOLS
  • 100MILLION
  • CUPID
  • MICUP
  • AUTUMN23
  • AUDIOTEST
  • 10KMEMBERS
  • ILOVEBOOGLE
  • SHAMROCK
  • THANKSGIVING23
  • CHRISTMAS23
  • PUBLICTEST1
  • WINTER23
  • WOOSH
  • NYE24
  • NEIGHBORS50MILLION
  • LIGHTING
  • HOLIDAYCUT
  • LABORDAY2023

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Neighbors

To redeem Neighbors codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Neighbors
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Neighbors on Roblox.
  2. Click the key button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the text box.
  4. Click Submit to get freebies.

If you’d like to try out other Roblox games, read our articles on Skibidi Tower Defense codes and Drag Project codes to find useful rewards for more popular experiences.

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.