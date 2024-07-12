Elemental Duels Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 We added new codes!

The time has come for you to show off your grit and combat prowess in 1v1 superpower melee duels. Roll to get a battle element and use one of four devastating attacks to bring your opponent to heel. With Elemental Duels codes, you can roll the best elements and win!

All Elemental Duels Codes List

Active Elemental Duels Codes

thanksFor1000 : Use for 15 Spins (New)

: Use for 15 Spins ARENA-DUELS! : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins UPDATE!!! : Use for 5 Spins

: Use for 5 Spins THANKS!: Use for 10 Spins

Expired Elemental Duels Codes

There are currently no expired Elemental Duels codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Elemental Duels

It’s easy to redeem Elemental Duels codes if you follow our quick-and-easy guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Elemental Duels in Roblox. Click on Codes (1) at the top of the screen to access the code redemption box. Type your code into the Codes text box (2). Click Submit (3) to obtain your rewards.

