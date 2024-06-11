Jujutsu Duel Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 11, 2024 We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Experience the high-octane story of Jujutsu Kaisen up until everyone fell into depression, a.k.a. before Season 3 starts. If you want to collect sorcerers, Yuta, and cute characters, you’ll need the help of Jujutsu Duel codes, which give you EXP boosts and crystals for character rolls.

All Jujutsu Duel Codes List

Active Jujutsu Duel Codes

JK888 : Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket and 100 Break Stones

: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket and 100 Break Stones JK777 : Use for 100K Cash and 200K EXP

: Use for 100K Cash and 200K EXP HWFTK9C6S1 : Use for 3 Normal Blind Box Tickets, 500k Cash, 300 Spirit Water, 60 Random Shard Purple, 2 Tengen Crystals, 300 EXP, 12H EXP Boost, 24H EXP Boost, 50 Yuji Shards, 24H Cash Boost, 200 Break Stones, 1,200 Gems, and 10 Advanced Summoning Tickets

: Use for 3 Normal Blind Box Tickets, 500k Cash, 300 Spirit Water, 60 Random Shard Purple, 2 Tengen Crystals, 300 EXP, 12H EXP Boost, 24H EXP Boost, 50 Yuji Shards, 24H Cash Boost, 200 Break Stones, 1,200 Gems, and 10 Advanced Summoning Tickets JK666: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket and 200 Gems

Expired Jujutsu Duel Codes

There are currently no expired Jujutsu Duel codes.

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Duel

To redeem Jujutsu Duel codes, just follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Jujutsu Duel on your device. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Press the Redeem button on the right side of the screen. Enter a code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more mobile anime games with freebies, check out our 7DS Grand Cross Codes and Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy