Jujutsu Duel Yuta
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Jujutsu Duel Codes (June 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 09:26 am

Updated: June 11, 2024

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Experience the high-octane story of Jujutsu Kaisen up until everyone fell into depression, a.k.a. before Season 3 starts. If you want to collect sorcerers, Yuta, and cute characters, you’ll need the help of Jujutsu Duel codes, which give you EXP boosts and crystals for character rolls.

All Jujutsu Duel Codes List

Active Jujutsu Duel Codes

  • JK888: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket and 100 Break Stones
  • JK777: Use for 100K Cash and 200K EXP
  •  HWFTK9C6S1: Use for 3 Normal Blind Box Tickets, 500k Cash, 300 Spirit Water, 60 Random Shard Purple, 2 Tengen Crystals, 300 EXP, 12H EXP Boost, 24H EXP Boost, 50 Yuji Shards, 24H Cash Boost, 200 Break Stones, 1,200 Gems, and 10 Advanced Summoning Tickets
  •  JK666: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket and 200 Gems

Expired Jujutsu Duel Codes

  • There are currently no expired Jujutsu Duel codes.

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Duel 

To redeem Jujutsu Duel codes, just follow these steps:

  • Jujutsu Duel Main Menu
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Jujutsu Duel Player Info
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Jujutsu Duel Redemption system
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Jujutsu Duel on your device.
  2. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Press the Redeem button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter a code in the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more mobile anime games with freebies, check out our 7DS Grand Cross Codes and Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Jujutsu Duel
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.