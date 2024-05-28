Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 28, 2024 We added new codes!

Battle the fiercest warriors in the multiverse and defeat everyone standing on your path to becoming a true Super Saiyan. To add extra power to your attacks, scan Dragon Ball Legends QR codes and redeem your rewards as soon as possible!

How to Redeem QR Codes in Dragon Ball Legends

To redeem Dragon Ball Legends QR codes with ease, take a look at our short guide below:

Launch Dragon Ball Legends on your device. Tap the Menu button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. (Image 1) Once you’re in the menu, tap the Scan Code button at the top of the screen. (Image 2) In the Scan Code menu (Image 3), choose one of the two options:

a) Tap on Picture to load the QR code image from your storage.

b) Tap on Camera to scan the QR code by using your device’s camera. Scan the QR code to claim your rewards.

All QR Codes for Dragon Ball Legends

Active Dragon Ball LegendsQR Codes

QR CODE #1 – Free rewards

QR CODE #2 – Free rewards

QR CODE #3 – Free rewards

QR CODE #4 – Free rewards

Expired Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes

There are currently no expired Dragon Ball Legends QR codes.

