Codes

Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: May 28, 2024 07:11 am

Updated: May 28, 2024

Battle the fiercest warriors in the multiverse and defeat everyone standing on your path to becoming a true Super Saiyan. To add extra power to your attacks, scan Dragon Ball Legends QR codes and redeem your rewards as soon as possible!

How to Redeem QR Codes in Dragon Ball Legends

To redeem Dragon Ball Legends QR codes with ease, take a look at our short guide below:

  • Dragon Ball Legends home screen
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Dragon Ball Legends menu screen
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Dragon Ball Legends Scan Code screen
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Dragon Ball Legends on your device.
  2. Tap the Menu button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. (Image 1)
  3. Once you’re in the menu, tap the Scan Code button at the top of the screen. (Image 2)
  4. In the Scan Code menu (Image 3), choose one of the two options:
    a) Tap on Picture to load the QR code image from your storage.
    b) Tap on Camera to scan the QR code by using your device’s camera.
  5. Scan the QR code to claim your rewards.

All QR Codes for Dragon Ball Legends

Active Dragon Ball LegendsQR Codes

QR CODE #1 – Free rewards

Dragon Ball Legends first QR code
Screenshot by The Escapist

QR CODE #2 – Free rewards

Dragon Ball Legends second QR code
Screenshot by The Escapist

QR CODE #3 – Free rewards

Dragon Ball Legends third QR code
Screenshot by The Escapist

QR CODE #4 – Free rewards

Dragon Ball Legends fourth QR code
Screenshot by The Escapist

Expired Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dragon Ball Legends QR codes.

