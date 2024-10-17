Dragon Blox Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 17, 2024 Searched for new codes.

Dragon Blox is a mainstay RPG Roblox game that’s managed to maintain a dedicated player base. Thanks to hard-working developers who kept adding content to the game, there’s always something new to experience in Dragon Blox‘s open world, including discovering new abilities, defeating new enemies, and revealing some hard-to-find secrets.

Since there’s a lot to go through, you could use a helping hand to navigate through the game more quickly. Dragon Blox codes can help you obtain just what you need to go toe-to-toe with other players and climb the ranks. If Dragon Ball games are what you seek, stop by our Dragon Ball Rage Codes article and indulge in tons of free rewards!

All Dragon Blox Codes List

Working Dragon Blox Codes

There are currently no working Dragon Blox codes.

Expired Dragon Blox Codes

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH!

FEB2023FREEREBIRTH!

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!

MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH!

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!

FEB2023FREESKILLRESET!

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

January2022FREEREBIRTH!

#DragonBloxonMedias

DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!

200MVISITS!

300MPLAYS!

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!

XMAS22SECRETCODE!

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!

July2023FREESKILLRESET!

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3

5REBIRTHS

July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET!

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!

Currency_August2023

@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3

DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2

#DBMEDIA

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4

JAN2023FREEREBIRTH!

FREE5REBIRTHDAY!

1MGAMEFAVORITES!

@DB_FreeResetTicket5

June2023FREESKILLRESET!

500MPLAYS!

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

2023REBIRTH

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!

EXP_August2023

GOLDCODE#2

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4

BeastRelease

SupremeRework

JAN2023FREESKILLRESET!

@DB_FREEEXPCODE3

XMAS22CODE!

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!

May2023FREESKILLRESET!

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2

OCT2022FREEREBIRTH!

2023ISALMOSTHERE!

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2

June2023FREEREBIRTH!

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

UPDATE16ISHERE!

400MPLAYS!

UPDATE16.5ISHERE!

@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3

@DB_FreeResetTicket

FREESKILLRESET!

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!

July2023FREEREBIRTH!

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!

FREE3SKILLRESETS!

January2022FREESKILLRESET!

100KYTSUBS

May2023FREEREBIRTH!

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!

1MGROUPMEMBERS!

HAPPY150KLIKES!

MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET!

@DB_FREEEXPCODE5

OCT2022FREESKILLRESET!

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Blox

Here’s a quick and easy method to redeem Dragon Blox codes, thoroughly explained in our guide:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Dragon Blox on Roblox. Click the Menu button (1) on the left side. Click the Redeem Codes button (2) at the bottom of the menu. Type in an active code into the code text box (3). Click Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

Dragon Blox is one of the all-time great RPGs straight from the golden era of Roblox. As such, it’s filled to the brim with content, some of which is not so easy to discover. To learn all of the game’s secrets, visit the Dragon Blox Trello board and the Dragon Blox Wiki page, containing tons of info for everything pertaining to Dragon Blox.

Why Are My Dragon Blox Codes Not Working?

If your Dragon Blox codes are causing you trouble, focus on fixing things that are in your control. First of all, make sure that your codes are clear of any spelling errors or grammar hick-ups. Second, always redeem new codes as soon as you spot them on our list. The faster you react, the lower the chances of codes expiring before you redeem them. If any codes from the active list are still causing issues, please let us know in the comments, and we’ll look into the issue.

What Is Dragon Blox?

Dragon Blox is a Roblox action RPG based on the Dragon Ball series, featuring popular characters from the manga and anime as crucial NPCs you can interact with. The game revolves around completing quests, upgrading your stats, and unlocking more powerful skills to become a combat-effective fighter. Each completed quest earns you coins, which you can spend by visiting the store and buying items to boost your attributes. Trade with other players, take them on in thrilling clashes, and become an undisputed Super Saiyan!

