WWE SuperCard QR Codes (March 2024)

Published: Mar 19, 2024 08:12 am
WWE SuperCard is a collectible card game where you try to get all your favorite wrestlers. You can participate in matches and watch cards wrestle in the ring, getting XP for each win. There are also WWE SuperCard QR codes you can scan to get free cards and other rewards.

How to Redeem QR Codes in WWE SuperCard

To redeem WWE SuperCard QR codes, follow our instructions below:

  1. Open WWE SuperCard on your mobile device.
  2. Press the three lines in the upper-right corner and go to the Options tab.
  3. Once you’re in the General Options section, you can choose the QR scanner.
  4. Confirm that you want to activate the QR scanner.
  5. Allow the QR scanner to access your camera.
  6. Scan the QR code and claim your prize.

All QR Codes for WWE SuperCard

WWE SuperCard QR codes are posted on the official X account (@WWESuperCard). We will keep this article up-to-date and add all the latest QR codes to this list, so go ahead and bookmark this page. The QR codes are below, so check them out: 

Active QR Codes

QR CODE – WWE 2K24-Themed Cards

Expired QR Codes

QR CODE – Card of Rarity

QR Code – 15 Credits

QR Code – Hulk Hogan card

