All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes (January 2024)

If you’re looking to get free stuff in NBA 2K24, one of the best ways to do that is by entering MyTEAM locker codes, so I’ve compiled a list of all the active ones you can use right now.

All MyTEAM Locker Codes in NBA 2K24 for January 2024

Locker codes have been a part of NBA 2K24 for years now, and they allow players to get Virtual Currency (VC), cards, and various other prizes that can really help take your game to the next level. I’ve compiled a list below of all the active locker codes you can use in the MyTEAM mode of NBA 2K24 below.

Code Reward G4R3A-8AWJL-UFXT8-NP7TQ-NRP63 NBA 2KL-themed Blazer 2K22-GET-MORE-BOOST 5x Gatorade Boost 2K24-XP-COIN-HOLIDAY 2-Hour Double XP 2K21-VC-25DAYS-GIFT 2,500 Virtual Currency (VC) 2K19-SWEAT-2KL-25DAYS 2K League Christmas Sweatshirt MyTEAM-ASCENSION-25-DAYS 25 Pick Ascension Board 25DAYS-SKILL-2K17-HOOP 6x Skill Boosts PAST-PRESENT-DPOY-MyTEAM Amethyst Marc Gasol or Jaren Jackson Jr. 2K24-25DAYS-JOGS-2K12 Christmas Joggers 2K11-NEED-BOOST1-2K24 5x Gatorade boost 2K-25-YEARS-VC-2K9 2,500 Virtual Currency (VC) 2K7-STAY-WARM-25DAYS Christmas Scarf 25DAYS-2K-5-BOOST 5 of each Skill Boost NBA-2K3-CITY-5GEAR Christmas Leg Sleeves

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K24

Redeeming locker codes in NBA 2K24 is pretty easy overall. Once you’re in the game, go to the MyTeam mode and select Community Hub. From there, you’ll see an option to enter locker codes. Click on that, put in one of the above codes, and voila! You should get some free stuff.

Where & How Can You Get More Locker Codes?

The best place to find more locker codes is through the NBA 2K MyTEAM account on X. That account posts new codes with relative regularity, but you do have to make sure you’re really paying attention to what you’re scrolling through. There’s a ton of promo stuff that you likely won’t be too concerned with, which is why we’ve compiled this list that focuses entirely on codes. Additionally, some other accounts associated with the franchise will also post codes, like @NBA2KLeague.

Why Aren’t These Locker Codes Working?

There are a few reasons that these locker codes for NBA 2K24 may not be working. The biggest reason is that they’ve expired. Although we do our best to keep this list up-to-date, there’s always a chance there’s something we’ve missed, since we do, unfortunately, require sleep. We’re doing our best to fix that problem, but coffee can only take us so far.

Another reason is that you may have already entered the code. Something to keep in mind is that these codes can pop up in a few different places, so if something didn’t work, check that you’ve written it out right and try it again. If you’re sure you put it in correctly, and it’s not expired, well, then you may have entered it already.

NBA 2K24 is available now on console and PC.