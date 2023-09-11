Video Games

Why Is Brickley’s Gym Closed in NBA 2K24?

Brickleys gym in NBA 2K24

With every new NBA 2K game, there is a rush to head to MyCareer Mode to create a fresh character. In NBA 2K24 you’ll be starting from scratch with a 60 overall rated character. Everyone will be hustling to improve their Attributes and Badges as quickly as they can. One of the staple activities in the NBA 2K games is to hit up Brickley’s Gym for some training.  This facility features Chris Brickley, the famous NBA skills trainer. He provides you a place to complete scrimmages against NPCs to improve your Badge levels without any downsides. Some players have reported that they have headed over to Brickley’s only to find it closed, so let’s take a look at how the gym works in NBA 2K24.

How Brickley’s Gym Works in NBA 2K24

If you head to Brickley’s Gym only to find that you’re not able to get in, don’t worry. There is a reason. In NBA 2K24, you’ll still be able to complete 3-vs-3 scrimmages from Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday, you’ll be able to do 5-vs-5 scrimmages.

Brickley Scrimmage Schedule

The catch, as players are finding out the hard way, is that sessions are locked behind pretty long time gates. You should be able to complete one weekday session and one weekend session at Brickley’s. After that, you’ll have to wait until the next week to participate again. During that time, in most cases, you won’t be able to get back in to Brickley’s until it notifies you that it’s ready again. Players aren’t happy at how this system works, so we’ll have to wait and see if it’s something that the development team decides to tweak in an upcoming patch.

For now, you’re only able to do one of each scrimmage type per week at Brickley’s Gym in NBA 2K24. It’s not much, but it’s what we’ll have to work with for the time being! And if you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full set of guides.

