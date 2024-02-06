All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)

Pokemon GO promo codes are a great way to earn a few extra free items without much effort. This guide contains all of the currently active Pokemon GO promo codes as well as how to redeem them.

Recommended Videos

Contents

How To Redeem Promo Codes in Pokemon GO

You cannot redeem Pokemon GO promo codes in the application itself. To redeem codes, players must use a web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox). Follow the steps below redeem a code for free Pokemon GO Items:

Visit the Offer Redemption page of the Pokemon GO Web Store

of the Pokemon GO Web Store Sign-in to your account using the same method as your Pokemon GO account

Enter a code and press ‘Apply’

Open the Pokemon GO app and check for a confirmation message

If you had the app open in the background, you may need to fully close out and relaunch Pokemon GO for the items to appear.

All Active Pokemon GO Codes

There are currently codes available for the month of February 2024. Following the method above, you can redeem the codes to obtain some exclusive goodies.

The currently active Pokemon GO promo codes and their rewards are listed below:

Code Reward FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON Avatar Hoodie

Amazon Prime Free Pokemon GO Rewards

If you or someone you know has an Amazon Prime membership, you can redeem free Pokemon GO goodies monthly. Follow the steps below to redeem your Amazon Prime Pokemon GO Rewards:

Go to the Pokemon GO page of gaming.amazon.com

Click on ‘Get In-Game Content’ and sign-in to your Amazon Prime account

Copy the code and redeem it through Pokemon GO’s offer redemption portal

As of writing, players can claim a code for an Incense and Lucky Egg until February 9. The next free Amazon Prime Pokemon GO gift will be available on February 13.

All Expired Pokemon GO Promo Codes

Despite being around since 2016, Pokemon GO promo codes are a relatively new addition to the game. While some mobile games offer promotional codes every other day, Pokemon GO has only provided the community with around 30 codes.

Below is a list of expired Pokemon GO codes and their rewards:

Code Rewards A333M5HWDTCGZ Incense & Lucky Egg 4DSJTSPX4B9AH 2023 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt (Yellow) S76334522EHWZ 7 Razz Berry & 7 Ghimmigoul Coin 3ZQZD2H6BBVT4 5 Great Balls & 5 Potions 6X4H9UCA8F7TT Regirock Research & Encounter YKG5ZPC4SLXAX Regice Research & Encounter 6AKRAV5WJN5FS Registeel Research & Encounter WRGUZRVKRR2M3 2022 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8 2 Super Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Incubators, & 2 Lucky Eggs 7AZGHWU6DWV84 Incense & 30 Pokeballs SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 30 Pokeballs, Incense, & Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 10 Pokeballs LRQEV2VZ59UDA Verizon Jacket & Verizon Mask KUAXZBJUTP3B7 Samsung Hat & Samsung Shirt 4535347728075597 Star Piece, Lucky Egg, & 20 Pokeballs 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP Incense, 10 Pokeballs, & 10 Pinap Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC Sinnoh Stone, 10 Max Potions, & 10 Ultra Balls 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 5 Razz Berries & 10 Pokeballs 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 Star Piece, 5 Stickers, & 5 Razz Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK Star Piece, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, & 20 Ultra Balls DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP 30 Great Balls & 30 Pinap Berries E9K4SY77F5623 10 Pokeballs GXSD5CJ556NHG The North Face x Gucci Avatar Items Collection H7APT5ZTLM45GZV 30 Pokeballs MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 20 Great Balls & 20 Razz Berries MQE4PFNYVRM6M Lure Module, 5 Great Balls, & 5 Stickers VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X Ed Sheeran Avatar Sweatshirt RWQNL567S5SP7VTL Ed Sheeran Avatar T-Shirt KUAXZBJUTP3B7 Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar D8STK9J6GPSM9 Incense & 3 Great Balls P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries, & 30 Ultra Balls TRFJVYZVVV8R4 Lucky Egg, 10 Max Revives, & 30 Ultra Balls UWJ4PFY623R5X Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers, & 5 Ultra Balls EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 8 Pokeballs, 4 Golden Razz Berries, & 4 Silver Pinap Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC 10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, & Sinnoh Stone K8G9DFV4X7L3W 50 PokeBalls 944231010271764 10 Pokeballs & 5 Razz Berries 844316465423591 10 Pokeballs

Are There Free Poke Coins Codes For Pokemon GO?

No, Pokemon GO has never offered promo codes for free Poke Coins or premium currency. This doesn’t mean they won’t in the future, but as of writing, there are no Free Coins Codes in Pokemon GO.