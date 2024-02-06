GuidesVideo Games

All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)

pokemon go pokecoins

Pokemon GO promo codes are a great way to earn a few extra free items without much effort. This guide contains all of the currently active Pokemon GO promo codes as well as how to redeem them.

Contents

How To Redeem Promo Codes in Pokemon GO

pikachu pokemon GO

You cannot redeem Pokemon GO promo codes in the application itself. To redeem codes, players must use a web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox). Follow the steps below redeem a code for free Pokemon GO Items:

  • Visit the Offer Redemption page of the Pokemon GO Web Store
  • Sign-in to your account using the same method as your Pokemon GO account
  • Enter a code and press ‘Apply’
  • Open the Pokemon GO app and check for a confirmation message

If you had the app open in the background, you may need to fully close out and relaunch Pokemon GO for the items to appear.

All Active Pokemon GO Codes

There are currently codes available for the month of February 2024. Following the method above, you can redeem the codes to obtain some exclusive goodies.

The currently active Pokemon GO promo codes and their rewards are listed below:

CodeReward
FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMONFENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON Avatar Hoodie

Amazon Prime Free Pokemon GO Rewards

If you or someone you know has an Amazon Prime membership, you can redeem free Pokemon GO goodies monthly. Follow the steps below to redeem your Amazon Prime Pokemon GO Rewards:

  • Go to the Pokemon GO page of gaming.amazon.com
  • Click on ‘Get In-Game Content’ and sign-in to your Amazon Prime account
  • Copy the code and redeem it through Pokemon GO’s offer redemption portal

As of writing, players can claim a code for an Incense and Lucky Egg until February 9. The next free Amazon Prime Pokemon GO gift will be available on February 13.

All Expired Pokemon GO Promo Codes

Despite being around since 2016, Pokemon GO promo codes are a relatively new addition to the game. While some mobile games offer promotional codes every other day, Pokemon GO has only provided the community with around 30 codes.

Below is a list of expired Pokemon GO codes and their rewards:

CodeRewards
A333M5HWDTCGZIncense & Lucky Egg
4DSJTSPX4B9AH2023 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt (Yellow)
S76334522EHWZ7 Razz Berry & 7 Ghimmigoul Coin
3ZQZD2H6BBVT45 Great Balls & 5 Potions
6X4H9UCA8F7TTRegirock Research & Encounter
YKG5ZPC4SLXAXRegice Research & Encounter
6AKRAV5WJN5FSRegisteel Research & Encounter
WRGUZRVKRR2M32022 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt
KG6EWDZRBK49KAY82 Super Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Incubators, & 2 Lucky Eggs
7AZGHWU6DWV84Incense & 30 Pokeballs
SWHPH9Z4EMZN730 Pokeballs, Incense, & Lucky Egg
E9K4SY77F562310 Pokeballs
LRQEV2VZ59UDAVerizon Jacket & Verizon Mask
KUAXZBJUTP3B7Samsung Hat & Samsung Shirt
4535347728075597Star Piece, Lucky Egg, & 20 Pokeballs
53HHNL3RTLXMPYFPIncense, 10 Pokeballs, & 10 Pinap Berries
5PTHMZ3AZM5QCSinnoh Stone, 10 Max Potions, & 10 Ultra Balls
6W2QRHMM9W2R95 Razz Berries & 10 Pokeballs
9FC4SN7K5DAJ6Star Piece, 5 Stickers, & 5 Razz Berries
DJTLEKBK2G5EKStar Piece, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, & 20 Ultra Balls
DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP30 Great Balls & 30 Pinap Berries
E9K4SY77F562310 Pokeballs
GXSD5CJ556NHGThe North Face x Gucci Avatar Items Collection
H7APT5ZTLM45GZV30 Pokeballs
MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW920 Great Balls & 20 Razz Berries
MQE4PFNYVRM6MLure Module, 5 Great Balls, & 5 Stickers
VVM87WGMMUZHTB8XEd Sheeran Avatar Sweatshirt
RWQNL567S5SP7VTLEd Sheeran Avatar T-Shirt
KUAXZBJUTP3B7Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar
D8STK9J6GPSM9Incense & 3 Great Balls
P2XEAW56TSLUXH330 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries, & 30 Ultra Balls
TRFJVYZVVV8R4Lucky Egg, 10 Max Revives, & 30 Ultra Balls
UWJ4PFY623R5XLucky Egg, 5 Stickers, & 5 Ultra Balls
EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC58 Pokeballs, 4 Golden Razz Berries, & 4 Silver Pinap Berries
5PTHMZ3AZM5QC10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, & Sinnoh Stone
K8G9DFV4X7L3W50 PokeBalls
94423101027176410 Pokeballs & 5 Razz Berries
84431646542359110 Pokeballs

Are There Free Poke Coins Codes For Pokemon GO?

No, Pokemon GO has never offered promo codes for free Poke Coins or premium currency. This doesn’t mean they won’t in the future, but as of writing, there are no Free Coins Codes in Pokemon GO.

About the author

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
