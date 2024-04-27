How to Upgrade Gear in Stellar Blade

Eve might have plenty of combat prowess in Stellar Blade, but she still needs to upgrade her gear along the way for the best chance of success. This guide will cover how you can enhance Eve as you progress through the game.

Stellar Blade: How to Upgrade Equipment

Open the Repair Console at a Supply Camp to enhance your gear and upgrade your Exospines. The most important equipment upgrades in the game are those for your weapon and Gear Sockets. These can only be enhanced by finding Weapon Cores or Omnibolts as you explore. Weapon Cores, specifically, are found after defeating major bosses and only one is needed to increase the damage of Eve’s sword.

As for the Exospines, they require plenty of nano elements to enhance. Each Exospine has three tiers of upgrades that you can unlock, with new tiers providing additional bonuses. For example, when you upgrade the Chain-Type Exospine, you get a critical damage boost on the next tier. Just be prepared to dish out the Nano Elements you have been collecting along with a bit of Gold. Luckily there are tons of ways to earn both of those resources.

The last type of gear in Stellar Blade is simply called “gear” that you can place in sockets for Eve. These can’t be upgraded in the Repair Console and instead must be discovered. Like the Exospines, they all start at a one-star rating. As you progress in the story, you have the chance to find three-star gear with much better stats. Eventually, there won’t be many enemies that can stop Eve, especially if you’re using a focused build with plenty of power to back it up.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

