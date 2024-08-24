Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Turtle Tear item in Black Myth: Wukong.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Get the Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong

No crocodiles found.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Aug 24, 2024 03:54 am

Some rewards go beyond standard upgrade materials in Black Myth: Wukong, and in Chapter 3, you have the chance to collect the Turtle Tear. This guide will explain how you can claim the tear as you help the turtle learn the fate of his friend.

Recommended Videos

How to Claim the Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong

Gathering the Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

After finding the giant snake skeleton to the east of the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, head back to the turtle and claim the Turtle Tear on the shoreline. This is a completely optional part of Chapter 3 after discovering the turtle island for the first time and it involves learning the fate of one of the massive animal guardians. We know that the turtle island really is just a giant turtle guardian and he has a snake friend around the same size. Now the turtle is looking for the snake and he just wants to know his location.

When you reach the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, head east and follow the path with the snake skeleton. Eventually, you will reach the snake head that has a glowing item in its mouth. But finding the snake is just the start. A bronze-winged boss will slam down and you need to defeat it to complete this part of the quest. The boss will fly away after you win your fight and the turtle will know for sure what happened to his snake friend.

Related: How To Get Gold Tree Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

In mourning, the turtle will shed a tear, which is the Turtle Tear you are looking for. However, you won’t automatically get the item in your inventory. Instead, you need to head back to the turtle on the shoreline where you will find the Turtle Tear glowing as a green orb. Pick it up and you can use it as a Soak for your upgraded gourd. Until you get some better options, this is a great way to earn some mana on the go.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

Post Tag:
Black Myth: Wukong
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.