How To Get the Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong

Some rewards go beyond standard upgrade materials in Black Myth: Wukong, and in Chapter 3, you have the chance to collect the Turtle Tear. This guide will explain how you can claim the tear as you help the turtle learn the fate of his friend.

Recommended Videos

How to Claim the Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After finding the giant snake skeleton to the east of the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, head back to the turtle and claim the Turtle Tear on the shoreline. This is a completely optional part of Chapter 3 after discovering the turtle island for the first time and it involves learning the fate of one of the massive animal guardians. We know that the turtle island really is just a giant turtle guardian and he has a snake friend around the same size. Now the turtle is looking for the snake and he just wants to know his location.

When you reach the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, head east and follow the path with the snake skeleton. Eventually, you will reach the snake head that has a glowing item in its mouth. But finding the snake is just the start. A bronze-winged boss will slam down and you need to defeat it to complete this part of the quest. The boss will fly away after you win your fight and the turtle will know for sure what happened to his snake friend.

Related: How To Get Gold Tree Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

In mourning, the turtle will shed a tear, which is the Turtle Tear you are looking for. However, you won’t automatically get the item in your inventory. Instead, you need to head back to the turtle on the shoreline where you will find the Turtle Tear glowing as a green orb. Pick it up and you can use it as a Soak for your upgraded gourd. Until you get some better options, this is a great way to earn some mana on the go.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy