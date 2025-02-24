Ninja Time Trello Board & Discord 

Ninja Time is a hot little Roblox gem with tons of info available on the Trello Board and the Discord Channel so active that the verification bot had major issues two weeks ago due to high congestion. If you also want to learn about the game’s clans, bosses, weapons, and Red Eyes (a personal favorite), here’s how to access the Ninja Time Trello and Discord communities.
Ninja Time Tello & Discord Guide
Below are listed all Ninja Time community channels:
- Ninja Time Trello Board
- Ninja Time Discord Server
- Vibrant Ninja Time Roblox Group
- Ninja Time X/Twitter Page
We advise all rising ronins to consult the Trello board before embarking on this epic ninja journey and to use Ninja Time codes to make the best out of your character right off the bat. This is an essential starter pack for all wannabee ninjas, packed with crucial features, items, and game mechanics. Here’s what you can expect in detail:
- All about the game info (Codes, Links, Map of Fire Country)
- All clans
- All elements
- Family
- Red Eyes
- Sub-Jutsus
- All modes
- Skills Modes
- All Bosses
- Raid Boss
- Raid Drops
- All NPCs
- All Consumables (Buffs)
- Accessories
- All Weapons
- Sub Weapons
- Exclusive Collectables
- Other Info (Achievements, Gamepasses, etc.)
Regarding basic game information, the Discord server is inferior to the Trello board, but it shines in all other necessary departments, such as codes and giveaways and even the fan art section. Needless to say, the Ninja Time Discord server is a chat-based community where socializing and information exchange come hand in hand, and apart from English, it’s available in Portuguese, Spanish, and French.
Personally, I go there to seek interesting questions and game suggestions since it’s always fruitful to bring a new idea into the mix. Also, if you are looking for a Ninja Time party member or want to keep in touch with the latest game updates.
How to search Ninja Time on Trello and Discord?
|Prefix
|Use
|Prefix
|Use
|in: channel-name
|Enables search-specific channels like the #questions one (in: questions).
|before: date
|Look for messages sent before a specific date.
|from: username
|Find messages from a specific user.
|after: date
|Use to find messages that were sent after a certain date.
|has: image
|Search for all the messages that contain images.
|pinned: true
|Locate all messages that are pinned on the server.
That’s all for today’s Ninja Time Trello and Discord guide. Before you start your adventure, make sure to peek at our Ninja Time codes and take them up from there; you’ll need them.
Published: Feb 24, 2025 10:37 am