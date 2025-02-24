Ninja Time Trello Board & Discord 

Ninja Time is a hot little Roblox gem with tons of info available on the Trello Board and the Discord Channel so active that the verification bot had major issues two weeks ago due to high congestion. If you also want to learn about the game’s clans, bosses, weapons, and Red Eyes (a personal favorite), here’s how to access the Ninja Time Trello and Discord communities.

Ninja Time Tello & Discord Guide

Preview of the Ninja Time Trello board

Below are listed all Ninja Time community channels:

We advise all rising ronins to consult the Trello board before embarking on this epic ninja journey and to use Ninja Time codes to make the best out of your character right off the bat. This is an essential starter pack for all wannabee ninjas, packed with crucial features, items, and game mechanics. Here’s what you can expect in detail:

All about the game info (Codes, Links, Map of Fire Country)

All clans

All elements

Family

Red Eyes

Sub-Jutsus

All modes

Skills Modes

All Bosses

Raid Boss

Raid Drops

All NPCs

All Consumables (Buffs)

Accessories

All Weapons

Sub Weapons

Exclusive Collectables

Other Info (Achievements, Gamepasses, etc.)

Regarding basic game information, the Discord server is inferior to the Trello board, but it shines in all other necessary departments, such as codes and giveaways and even the fan art section. Needless to say, the Ninja Time Discord server is a chat-based community where socializing and information exchange come hand in hand, and apart from English, it’s available in Portuguese, Spanish, and French.

Personally, I go there to seek interesting questions and game suggestions since it’s always fruitful to bring a new idea into the mix. Also, if you are looking for a Ninja Time party member or want to keep in touch with the latest game updates.

How to search Ninja Time on Trello and Discord?

Prefix Use Prefix Use in: channel-name Enables search-specific channels like the #questions one (in: questions). before: date Look for messages sent before a specific date. from: username Find messages from a specific user. after: date Use to find messages that were sent after a certain date. has: image Search for all the messages that contain images. pinned: true Locate all messages that are pinned on the server.



That’s all for today’s Ninja Time Trello and Discord guide. Before you start your adventure, make sure to peek at our Ninja Time codes and take them up from there; you’ll need them.

