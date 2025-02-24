Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ninja-Time-Roblox-Opening-Shot
Photo by Escapist
Category:
Guides

Ninja Time Trello Board & Discord 

A gamer’s compendium for all Ninja Time community channels.
Image of Igor Mihaljević
Igor Mihaljević
|

Published: Feb 24, 2025 10:37 am

Ninja Time is a hot little Roblox gem with tons of info available on the Trello Board and the Discord Channel so active that the verification bot had major issues two weeks ago due to high congestion. If you also want to learn about the game’s clans, bosses, weapons, and Red Eyes (a personal favorite), here’s how to access the Ninja Time Trello and Discord communities.      

Recommended Videos

Ninja Time Tello & Discord Guide

Preview of the Trello board Ninja Time Roblox game
Preview of the Ninja Time Trello board

Below are listed all Ninja Time community channels:

We advise all rising ronins to consult the Trello board before embarking on this epic ninja journey and to use Ninja Time codes to make the best out of your character right off the bat. This is an essential starter pack for all wannabee ninjas, packed with crucial features, items, and game mechanics. Here’s what you can expect in detail:     

  • All about the game info (Codes, Links, Map of Fire Country)
  • All clans
  • All elements
  • Family
  • Red Eyes
  • Sub-Jutsus 
  • All modes
  • Skills Modes
  • All Bosses
  • Raid Boss
  • Raid Drops
  • All NPCs
  • All Consumables (Buffs)
  • Accessories
  • All Weapons
  • Sub Weapons
  • Exclusive Collectables 
  • Other Info (Achievements, Gamepasses, etc.)

Regarding basic game information, the Discord server is inferior to the Trello board, but it shines in all other necessary departments, such as codes and giveaways and even the fan art section. Needless to say, the Ninja Time Discord server is a chat-based community where socializing and information exchange come hand in hand, and apart from English, it’s available in Portuguese, Spanish, and French.

Personally, I go there to seek interesting questions and game suggestions since it’s always fruitful to bring a new idea into the mix. Also, if you are looking for a Ninja Time party member or want to keep in touch with the latest game updates

How to search Ninja Time on Trello and Discord?

PrefixUsePrefixUse
in: channel-nameEnables search-specific channels like the #questions one (in: questions).before: dateLook for messages sent before a specific date.
from: usernameFind messages from a specific user.after: dateUse to find messages that were sent after a certain date.
has: imageSearch for all the messages that contain images.pinned: trueLocate all messages that are pinned on the server.


That’s all for today’s Ninja Time Trello and Discord guide. Before you start your adventure, make sure to peek at our Ninja Time codes and take them up from there; you’ll need them.

Post Tag:
Ninja
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content