How to Upgrade the Gourd in Black Myth: Wukong

Almost all of the healing done in Black Myth: Wukong is through the Gourd, which acts the same way as an Estus Flask from Dark Souls. To ensure you have as much healing as possible, this guide will cover how you can upgrade the Gourd throughout the game.

How to Upgrade Gourds and Drinks in Black Myth: Wukong

Bring Luojia Fragrant Vine to the Shen Monkey in the Bamboo Grove to upgrade Gourds and drinks. The Bamboo Grove is the first major area you explore in the game and it has multiple subsections that you can travel to. In this case, you want to find the Marsh of the White Mist. Simply following the main story will eventually bring you here, but if you happen to miss the NPC here, look for this area as a traveling point.

Travel to the Marsh of the White Mist in the Bamboo Grove.

Speak to the Shen Monkey.

Use Luojia Fragrant Vine to upgrade the Gourd.

The first time you go to the Marsh of the White Mist, the Shen Monkey needs to be saved. As soon as you kill the enemy tormenting the monkey, you can use their services for any Gourd upgrades you might need in Black Myth: Wukong. However, spending some collected Will won’t be enough outside of the simple shop. You need Luojia Fragrant Vine to start upgrading the Gourd. It’s likely that you already have at least one of these vines but you will need a handful of them to get the best healing item possible.

Luojia Fragrant Vine is a golden plant that clearly shines on the side of a tree. Make sure to collect these whenever you find them. Soon enough those vines will ensure you have more charges on the Gourd but it won’t make the healing itself more effective. For that, you need to collect Awaken Wine Worm. These are always found in glowing pots hidden throughout each chapter. If you search hard enough, your Gourd should continue to get better by the end of Wukong’s journey. But before you get there, you’ll need to best early game skills to survive.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

