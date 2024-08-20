Best Early Game Skills in Black Myth: Wukong

There are a surprising amount of upgrades to choose from in the Black Myth: Wukong skill trees and your choices can make the early game much easier. Our guide will go over which skills are the most important as you begin your journey to the west.

Best Early Game Skills to Get in Black Myth: Wukong

Spend your early game sparks on survival skills, stances, and foundational upgrades to light attack. More specifically, I recommend unlocking each one of the staff stances and moves such as Swift Engage in the Martial Arts column. At first glance, there are a handful of trees that you can choose from and it can be hard to tell which one is worth investing in right away. I would ignore the categories like Mysticism, Alteration, and Transformations for the time being. This keeps sparks much more focused.

From there, take the sparks you have and use them to increase your health, make your stamina more effective, and ensure that you have access to each stance. In the process of spending three sparks within the stances column, you will gain access to your second Focus Point, which is incredibly important for charging your heavy attacks and dealing more damage. But you’ll need another 10 to get the next point so we can hold off on using that column too often early on.

Best Early Game Skills for Black Myth: Wukong

Swift Engage (Martial Arts)

Force Unbound (Smash Stance)

Pillar Stance

Thrust Stance

Resolute Counterflow (Smash Stance)

Force Unbound (Smash Stance)

Endurance (Stamina)

Simian Agility (Stamina)

Robust Constitution (Survival)

Rampant Vigor (Survival)

Effortless Finisher (Martial Arts)

The Martial Arts tree in the Foundational column is where you should spend many of your early game skills in Black Myth: Wukong. This tree will allow your light attacks to lunge at enemies while dealing more damage. On top of the lunges, you can keep your combos going after dodges. Against tough enemies, that’s a great tool to have in your back pocket.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

